Reverend Roy Seber Faulkner, 79 Published 3:07 pm Friday, September 20, 2024

Reverend Roy Seber Faulkner, 79, of London, formerly of Harlan County, departed this life on Thursday, September 19, 2024, at his home. He was born November 18, 1944 in Corbin but grew up in Lynch where he attended and later graduated from Lynch High School. He later attended and graduated from the University of the Cumberlands receiving a Bachelor’s Degree. Realizing the call God had placed on his life, Roy entered the ministry and soon was called as Pastor of the Totz Baptist Church. Continuing his journey, he attended and graduated from the Clarksville School of Theology and later moved to Evarts where he became the Pastor of the Evarts Baptist Church, where he served for 25 years. While living in Evarts, he met Kay Stanley and on September 15, 1981 they were married and began their journey together. God led Roy again to move to London where in 1992 he became the Director of Missions for the Laurel River Baptist Association, serving faithfully for the duration of his calling.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Seber Faulkner and Louise Jenkins Faulkner; and his sister, Ethel Rose Bryant.

Survivors include his wife of 43 years, Linda Kay Stanley Faulkner, London; a brother, Tommy Faulkner and wife, Ravenia, Frankfort; a sister, Barbara Henry, London; a brother-in-law, Clyde Stanley, Evarts; a sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Sharon and David Estes, Indianapolis; a Goddaughter, Lauren Webb Bauer, Corbin; his beloved dog, K’ro; and a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

Visitation will be held Saturday, September 21, 2024, from 11:30 am until the funeral hour at the Corinth Baptist Church 1671 Old Whitley Road London, KY 40744. Funeral services began at 1:30 pm with the Reverend Denny McCowan, the Reverend Roger Williams and the Reverend Johnny Jervis officiating. Special words from his Goddaughter, Lauren Webb Bauer.

Burial follows in the Evarts Memorial Gardens with Roger Estes, Michael Estes, Cecil Johnson, Jason McCowan, Keith Ritchie, Robert Scruggs and Aaron Huff serving as pallbearers.

Evarts Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of the Reverend Roy Faulkner.