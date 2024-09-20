MLB Betting Lines and Picks Today | Sept. 21
Published 9:35 pm Friday, September 20, 2024
In one of the many compelling matchups on the MLB slate on Saturday, the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Milwaukee Brewers hit the field at American Family Field.
Take a peek at our betting breakdown for the MLB’s action on Saturday.
MLB Betting Info Today – Sept. 21
Pittsburgh Pirates (72-82) at Cincinnati Reds (75-80)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Reds -125
- Moneyline Underdog: Pirates +105
- Total: 8.5 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under)
- Prediction: Reds 6, Pirates 5
- Moneyline Pick: Reds (-125) over the Pirates (+105)
- Total Pick: Over 8.5 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Venue: Great American Ball Park
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Reds Starter: Rhett Lowder (1-2, 1.74 ERA)
- Pirates Starter: Jared Jones (6-7, 3.85 ERA)
Washington Nationals (68-86) at Chicago Cubs (79-75)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Cubs -145
- Moneyline Underdog: Nationals +120
- Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)
- Prediction: Cubs 6, Nationals 4
- Moneyline Pick: Cubs (-145) over the Nationals (+120)
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Venue: Wrigley Field
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks (4-11, 6.25 ERA)
- Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore (9-12, 4.17 ERA)
Detroit Tigers (80-73) at Baltimore Orioles (85-68)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Orioles -120
- Moneyline Underdog: Tigers +100
- Total: 8.5 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under)
- Prediction: Orioles 6, Tigers 5
- Moneyline Pick: Orioles (-120) over the Tigers (+100)
- Total Pick: Over 8.5 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Location: Baltimore, Maryland
- Orioles Starter: Cade Povich (2-9, 5.74 ERA)
- Tigers Starter: Reese Olson (4-8, 3.5 ERA)
Minnesota Twins (80-73) at Boston Red Sox (76-77)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Red Sox -135
- Moneyline Underdog: Twins +110
- Total: 8 Runs (-110 to go over, -110 to go under)
- Prediction: Red Sox 6, Twins 5
- Moneyline Pick: Red Sox (110) over the Twins (-135)
- Total Pick: Over 8 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSN
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Venue: Fenway Park
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford (8-15, 4.19 ERA)
- Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez (15-8, 3.84 ERA)
Toronto Blue Jays (73-81) at Tampa Bay Rays (76-78)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Rays -140
- Moneyline Underdog: Blue Jays +115
- Total: 7.5 Runs (-125 to go over, -105 to go under)
- Prediction: Rays 5, Blue Jays 4
- Moneyline Pick: Rays (-140) over the Blue Jays (+115)
- Total Pick: Over 7.5 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Venue: Tropicana Field
- Location: St. Petersburg, Florida
- Rays Starter: Taj Bradley (6-11, 4.39 ERA)
- Blue Jays Starter: Yariel Rodriguez (1-6, 4.29 ERA)
Philadelphia Phillies (91-62) at New York Mets (85-68)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Mets -115
- Moneyline Underdog: Phillies -105
- Total: 7.5 Runs (+100 to go over, -120 to go under)
- Prediction: Mets 5, Phillies 4
- Moneyline Pick: Mets (-115) over the Phillies (-105)
- Total Pick: Over 7.5 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: SNY
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Venue: Citi Field
- Location: Queens, New York
- Mets Starter: Sean Manaea (11-5, 3.26 ERA)
- Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez (12-7, 3.13 ERA)
Atlanta Braves (83-70) at Miami Marlins (56-97)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Braves
- Moneyline Underdog: Marlins
- Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)
- Prediction: Braves 5, Marlins 4
- Moneyline Pick: Braves () over the Marlins ()
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Venue: LoanDepot park
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Marlins Starter: Adam Oller (1-4, 5.4 ERA)
- Braves Starter: Max Fried (9-10, 3.49 ERA)
San Francisco Giants (74-79) at Kansas City Royals (82-71)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Royals -150
- Moneyline Underdog: Giants +125
- Total: 8.5 Runs (-110 to go over, -110 to go under)
- Prediction: Royals 5, Giants 4
- Moneyline Pick: Royals (-150) over the Giants (+125)
- Total Pick: Over 8.5 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 5:10 PM ET
- Venue: Kauffman Stadium
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
- Royals Starter: Brady Singer (9-11, 3.53 ERA)
- Giants Starter: Landen Roupp (0-1, 3.02 ERA)
Seattle Mariners (78-75) at Texas Rangers (73-80)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Rangers -145
- Moneyline Underdog: Mariners +120
- Total: 7.5 Runs (-125 to go over, -105 to go under)
- Prediction: Rangers 5, Mariners 4
- Moneyline Pick: Rangers (-145) over the Mariners (+120)
- Total Pick: Over 7.5 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Venue: Globe Life Field
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Rangers Starter: Max Scherzer (2-4, 3.95 ERA)
- Mariners Starter: Emerson Hancock (3-4, 4.83 ERA)
Arizona Diamondbacks (85-68) at Milwaukee Brewers (88-65)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Brewers -115
- Moneyline Underdog: Diamondbacks -105
- Total: 8.5 Runs (+100 to go over, -120 to go under)
- Prediction: Brewers 5, Diamondbacks 4
- Moneyline Pick: Brewers (-115) over the Diamondbacks (-105)
- Total Pick: Over 8.5 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: ARID
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Venue: American Family Field
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Brewers Starter: Aaron Civale (7-8, 4.48 ERA)
- Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly (4-0, 4 ERA)
Los Angeles Angels (62-91) at Houston Astros (83-70)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Astros -250
- Moneyline Underdog: Angels +200
- Total: 8 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under)
- Prediction: Astros 5, Angels 3
- Moneyline Pick: Astros (-250) over the Angels (+200)
- Total Pick: Under 8 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: SCHN
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Venue: Minute Maid Park
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Astros Starter: Ronel Blanco (11-6, 2.88 ERA)
- Angels Starter: Reid Detmers (4-7, 6.05 ERA)
Cleveland Guardians (89-65) at St. Louis Cardinals (77-76)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Cardinals -140
- Moneyline Underdog: Guardians +115
- Total: 8 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under)
- Prediction: Cardinals 5, Guardians 4
- Moneyline Pick: Cardinals (115) over the Guardians (-140)
- Total Pick: Over 8 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Venue: Busch Stadium
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
- Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas (8-11, 5.49 ERA)
- Guardians Starter: Matthew Boyd (2-1, 2.52 ERA)
Chicago White Sox (36-117) at San Diego Padres (87-66)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Padres -275
- Moneyline Underdog: White Sox +220
- Total: 8 Runs (-120 to go over, +100 to go under)
- Prediction: Padres 6, White Sox 3
- Moneyline Pick: Padres (-275) over the White Sox (+220)
- Total Pick: Over 8 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Venue: PETCO Park
- Location: San Diego, California
- Padres Starter: Martín Pérez (4-5, 4.36 ERA)
- White Sox Starter: Chris Flexen (2-14, 5.09 ERA)
New York Yankees (89-64) at Oakland Athletics (67-86)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Yankees -185
- Moneyline Underdog: Athletics +150
- Total: 8 Runs (+100 to go over, -120 to go under)
- Prediction: Yankees 5, Athletics 4
- Moneyline Pick: Yankees (-185) over the Athletics (+150)
- Total Pick: Over 8 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: YES
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 9:07 PM ET
- Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Location: Oakland, California
- Athletics Starter: JP Sears (11-11, 4.24 ERA)
- Yankees Starter: Carlos Rodón (15-9, 4.12 ERA)
Colorado Rockies (59-94) at Los Angeles Dodgers (91-62)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Dodgers -275
- Moneyline Underdog: Rockies +220
- Total: 8.5 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under)
- Prediction: Dodgers 5, Rockies 4
- Moneyline Pick: Dodgers (-275) over the Rockies (+220)
- Total Pick: Over 8.5 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Dodgers Starter: Walker Buehler (1-5, 5.54 ERA)
- Rockies Starter: Cal Quantrill (8-10, 4.68 ERA)
Catch MLB action all season long on Fubo.