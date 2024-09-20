Lady Bears extend streak to four Published 8:33 am Friday, September 20, 2024

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Harlan County extended its win streak to four with a 25–11, 25-10, 25-18 win Thursday over visiting Knox Central.

Ashton Evans and Kylee Hoiska each had five service aces to lead the 12-3 Lady Bears as Evans also had five digs, four assists and eight kills and Hoiska added 11 digs, six digs and one block. Savannah Hill had 20 assists, along with 11 digs, four kills and four aces. Kalista Dunn led in kills with 12 and also added 14 digs, three aces and three assists. Ashlynn Williams contributed 12 digs, three aces and two assists. Madilynn Nolan added three digs, one ace and one kill. Sophie Day had one kill, while Karli Shoupe added one dig.

The Lady Bears return action Monday at home against Lee, Va.