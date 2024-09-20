Lady Bears extend streak to four

Published 8:33 am Friday, September 20, 2024

By John Henson

Photo by Chrissie Brassfield Harlan County junior Savannah Hill set up a teammate for a point earlier this season. The Lady Bears ran their win streak to four with a 25-11, 25-10, 25-18 victory Thursday over visiting Knox Central. The 12-3 Lady Bears play host to Lee, Va., on Monday.
Ashton Evans and Kylee Hoiska each had five service aces to lead the 12-3 Lady Bears as Evans also had five digs, four assists and eight kills and Hoiska added 11 digs, six digs and one block. Savannah Hill had 20 assists, along with 11 digs, four kills and four aces. Kalista Dunn led in kills with 12 and also added 14 digs, three aces and three assists. Ashlynn Williams contributed 12 digs, three aces and two assists. Madilynn Nolan added three digs, one ace and one kill. Sophie Day had one kill, while Karli Shoupe added one dig.
The Lady Bears return action Monday at home against Lee, Va.

 

 

