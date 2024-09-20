How to Watch the Braves vs. Marlins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Sept. 20 Published 7:15 am Friday, September 20, 2024

Marcell Ozuna and the Atlanta Braves will meet Jake Burger and the Miami Marlins on Friday at LoanDepot park, at 7:10 p.m. ET.

Braves vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

Date: Friday, September 20, 2024

Friday, September 20, 2024 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves rank fourth in MLB action with 199 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.

Atlanta ranks 10th in MLB with a .414 slugging percentage.

The Braves have the 16th-ranked batting average in the league (.242).

Atlanta is the 16th-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.4 runs per game (668 total).

The Braves rank 19th in MLB with a .308 on-base percentage.

The Braves strike out nine times per game to rank 23rd in MLB.

Atlanta’s 3.54 team ERA ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.

Atlanta’s pitching staff is No. 1 in the majors with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.

The Braves have the sixth-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.215).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Charlie Morton (8-8) takes the mound for the Braves in his 29th start of the season. He’s put together a 4.01 ERA in 155 2/3 innings pitched, with 161 strikeouts.

His last time out was on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the right-hander threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.

Morton is looking to build on a second-game quality start streak in this matchup.

Morton will try to go five or more innings for his eighth straight start. He’s averaging 5.5 frames per outing.

In six of his 28 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 9/15/2024 Dodgers L 9-2 Home Charlie Morton Walker Buehler 9/16/2024 Dodgers L 9-0 Home Max Fried Yoshinobu Yamamoto 9/17/2024 Reds L 6-5 Away Grant Holmes Brandon Williamson 9/18/2024 Reds W 7-1 Away Spencer Schwellenbach Jakob Junis 9/19/2024 Reds W 15-3 Away Chris Sale Julian Aguiar 9/20/2024 Marlins – Away Charlie Morton Valente Bellozo 9/21/2024 Marlins – Away Max Fried Adam Oller 9/22/2024 Marlins – Away Grant Holmes Adam Oller 9/24/2024 Mets – Home Spencer Schwellenbach José Quintana 9/25/2024 Mets – Home Chris Sale Luis Severino 9/26/2024 Mets – Home Charlie Morton David Peterson

