How to Watch the Braves vs. Marlins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Sept. 20
Published 7:15 am Friday, September 20, 2024
Marcell Ozuna and the Atlanta Braves will meet Jake Burger and the Miami Marlins on Friday at LoanDepot park, at 7:10 p.m. ET.
Watch MLB, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Braves vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- Date: Friday, September 20, 2024
- Time: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: LoanDepot park
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Email newsletter signup
Catch MLB action all season long on Fubo!.
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Braves rank fourth in MLB action with 199 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.
- Atlanta ranks 10th in MLB with a .414 slugging percentage.
- The Braves have the 16th-ranked batting average in the league (.242).
- Atlanta is the 16th-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.4 runs per game (668 total).
- The Braves rank 19th in MLB with a .308 on-base percentage.
- The Braves strike out nine times per game to rank 23rd in MLB.
- Atlanta’s 3.54 team ERA ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Atlanta’s pitching staff is No. 1 in the majors with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves have the sixth-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.215).
Place your bets on any MLB matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- Charlie Morton (8-8) takes the mound for the Braves in his 29th start of the season. He’s put together a 4.01 ERA in 155 2/3 innings pitched, with 161 strikeouts.
- His last time out was on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the right-hander threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
- Morton is looking to build on a second-game quality start streak in this matchup.
- Morton will try to go five or more innings for his eighth straight start. He’s averaging 5.5 frames per outing.
- In six of his 28 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.
Rep your team with officially licensed MLB gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/15/2024
|Dodgers
|L 9-2
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Walker Buehler
|9/16/2024
|Dodgers
|L 9-0
|Home
|Max Fried
|Yoshinobu Yamamoto
|9/17/2024
|Reds
|L 6-5
|Away
|Grant Holmes
|Brandon Williamson
|9/18/2024
|Reds
|W 7-1
|Away
|Spencer Schwellenbach
|Jakob Junis
|9/19/2024
|Reds
|W 15-3
|Away
|Chris Sale
|Julian Aguiar
|9/20/2024
|Marlins
|–
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Valente Bellozo
|9/21/2024
|Marlins
|–
|Away
|Max Fried
|Adam Oller
|9/22/2024
|Marlins
|–
|Away
|Grant Holmes
|Adam Oller
|9/24/2024
|Mets
|–
|Home
|Spencer Schwellenbach
|José Quintana
|9/25/2024
|Mets
|–
|Home
|Chris Sale
|Luis Severino
|9/26/2024
|Mets
|–
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|David Peterson
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.