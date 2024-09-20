How to Watch MLB Baseball on Friday, Sept. 20: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times Published 5:18 am Friday, September 20, 2024

The MLB lineup today should provide some fireworks. The matchups include the Arizona Diamondbacks taking on the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field.

We have everything you need in terms of how to watch today’s MLB action right here. Check out the links below.

How to Watch Today’s MLB Action – Sept. 20

Washington Nationals (68-85) at Chicago Cubs (78-75)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: MARQ

TV Channel: MARQ

When: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon (10-8, 3.54 ERA)

Jameson Taillon (10-8, 3.54 ERA) Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams (5-0, 2.22 ERA)

Pittsburgh Pirates (72-81) at Cincinnati Reds (74-80)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

When: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio Reds Starter: Nick Martínez (9-6, 3.37 ERA)

Nick Martínez (9-6, 3.37 ERA) Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller (11-10, 3.87 ERA)

Toronto Blue Jays (73-80) at Tampa Bay Rays (75-78)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: SNET

TV Channel: SNET

When: 6:50 PM ET

6:50 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida Rays Starter: Tyler Alexander (6-5, 5.58 ERA)

Tyler Alexander (6-5, 5.58 ERA) Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos (16-9, 3.44 ERA)

Detroit Tigers (80-73) at Baltimore Orioles (85-68)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: Apple TV+

TV Channel: Apple TV+

Live Stream: Watch this game on Apple TV+

When: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland Orioles Starter: Corbin Burnes (14-8, 3.06 ERA)

Corbin Burnes (14-8, 3.06 ERA) Tigers Starter: Keider Montero (6-6, 4.6 ERA)

Philadelphia Phillies (91-62) at New York Mets (85-68)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: Apple TV+

TV Channel: Apple TV+

Live Stream: Watch this game on Apple TV+

When: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York

Citi Field in Queens, New York Mets Starter: David Peterson (9-2, 2.85 ERA)

David Peterson (9-2, 2.85 ERA) Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez (10-9, 3.24 ERA)

Atlanta Braves (83-70) at Miami Marlins (56-97)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSFL

TV Channel: BSFL

When: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida Marlins Starter: Valente Bellozo (2-4, 3.7 ERA)

Valente Bellozo (2-4, 3.7 ERA) Braves Starter: Charlie Morton (8-8, 4.01 ERA)

Minnesota Twins (80-73) at Boston Red Sox (76-77)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSN

TV Channel: BSN

When: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts Red Sox Starter: Richard Fitts (0-0, 0 ERA)

Richard Fitts (0-0, 0 ERA) Twins Starter: David Festa (2-6, 5.07 ERA)

Seattle Mariners (78-75) at Texas Rangers (73-80)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSSW

TV Channel: BSSW

When: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas Rangers Starter: Jacob deGrom (0-0, 0 ERA)

Jacob deGrom (0-0, 0 ERA) Mariners Starter: George Kirby (12-11, 3.62 ERA)

San Francisco Giants (74-79) at Kansas City Royals (82-71)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: NBCS-BA

TV Channel: NBCS-BA

When: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri Royals Starter: Michael Wacha (13-7, 3.29 ERA)

Michael Wacha (13-7, 3.29 ERA) Giants Starter: Mason Black (0-4, 7.07 ERA)

Arizona Diamondbacks (85-68) at Milwaukee Brewers (88-65)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: MLB Network

TV Channel: MLB Network

When: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin Brewers Starter: Colin Rea (12-5, 4.14 ERA)

Colin Rea (12-5, 4.14 ERA) Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen (12-6, 3.61 ERA)

Los Angeles Angels (62-91) at Houston Astros (83-70)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSW

TV Channel: BSW

When: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas Astros Starter: Justin Verlander (4-6, 5.2 ERA)

Justin Verlander (4-6, 5.2 ERA) Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson (10-13, 3.6 ERA)

Cleveland Guardians (89-65) at St. Louis Cardinals (77-76)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSMW

TV Channel: BSMW

When: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri Cardinals Starter: Kyle Gibson (8-7, 4.11 ERA)

Kyle Gibson (8-7, 4.11 ERA) Guardians Starter: Ben Lively (12-9, 3.87 ERA)

Chicago White Sox (36-117) at San Diego Padres (87-66)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

When: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California

PETCO Park in San Diego, California Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove (6-5, 4.23 ERA)

Joe Musgrove (6-5, 4.23 ERA) White Sox Starter: Garrett Crochet (6-12, 3.78 ERA)

New York Yankees (89-64) at Oakland Athletics (67-86)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: NBCS-CA

TV Channel: NBCS-CA

When: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California Athletics Starter: J.T. Ginn (0-1, 4.94 ERA)

J.T. Ginn (0-1, 4.94 ERA) Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole (6-5, 3.97 ERA)

Colorado Rockies (59-94) at Los Angeles Dodgers (91-62)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: COLR

TV Channel: COLR

When: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California Dodgers Starter: Walker Buehler (1-5, 5.54 ERA)

Walker Buehler (1-5, 5.54 ERA) Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland (5-7, 4.89 ERA)

