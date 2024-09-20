Braves vs. Marlins: Betting Preview for Sept. 20 Published 5:31 am Friday, September 20, 2024

On Friday, Sept. 20 at 7:10 p.m. ET, the Atlanta Braves (83-70) visit the Miami Marlins (56-97) at LoanDepot park in the series opener. Charlie Morton will get the ball for the Braves, while Valente Bellozo will take the hill for the Marlins.

At -225, the Braves are listed as the moneyline favorites in this game versus the Marlins (+180). Bookmakers have listed the over/under for this matchup at 8.5 runs.

Braves vs. Marlins Game Info

Date: Friday, September 20, 2024

Friday, September 20, 2024 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Matchup Betting Info

Moneyline Favorite: Braves -225

Braves -225 Moneyline Underdog: Marlins +180

Marlins +180 Over/Under: 8.5 runs (Over: -115, Under: -105)

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Morton (8-8 with a 4.01 ERA and 161 strikeouts in 155 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Braves, his 29th of the season.

In his last appearance on Sunday, the righty threw six innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.

Morton is trying to continue a second-game quality start streak in this outing.

Morton is looking for his eighth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.5 innings per appearance on the hill.

He has made six appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

Braves Hitting & Pitching Performance

The Braves average 1.3 home runs per game to rank fourth in MLB action with 199 total home runs.

Atlanta’s .414 slugging percentage ranks 10th-best in MLB.

The Braves are 16th in the majors with a .242 batting average.

Atlanta has the No. 16 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.4 runs per game (668 total runs).

The Braves’ .308 on-base percentage is 19th in MLB.

The Braves strike out nine times per game to rank 23rd in the majors.

Atlanta has the second-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.54).

Atlanta’s pitching staff leads the majors with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.

The Braves have the sixth-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.215).

