Best Bets, Odds for the Titans vs. Packers Game – Week 3

The Green Bay Packers (1-1) go on the road to match up against the Tennessee Titans (0-2) at Nissan Stadium on Sunday, September 22, 2024, and here are our best bets.

Titans vs. Packers Matchup Info

Game Date: Sunday, September 22, 2024

Sunday, September 22, 2024 Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

1:00 p.m. ET Venue: Nissan Stadium

Nissan Stadium Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee TV: FOX

Best Moneyline Bet

The model and BetMGM both have the Titans taking home the win, but the model has them winning by slightly less (1 point). Lean towards taking the Packers.

Looking at this matchup’s moneyline, the Titans’ implied win probability is 59.2%.

The Titans have not been the moneyline favorite yet this season.

Tennessee has yet to play a game with moneyline odds of -145 or shorter.

The Packers have split the two games they’ve played as underdogs this season.

Green Bay has not been a bigger underdog this season than the +120 moneyline set for this game.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Packers (+2.5)

Packers (+2.5) The Titans have not won a game against the spread this season (0-2-0).

The Packers have covered the spread in a game one time this season (1-1-0).

Green Bay is a perfect 1-0 ATS when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (38)

Over (38) The two teams average a combined 1.5 more points per game, 39.5 (including the postseason), than this matchup’s over/under of 38 points.

Opponents of the two teams average a combined eight more points per game (46) than this matchup’s total of 38 points.

Each of the Titans’ two games with a set total this season have gone under or pushed the over/under.

The Packers have hit the over in one of two games with a set total (50%).

