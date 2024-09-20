Best Bets, Odds for the Titans vs. Packers Game – Week 3
Published 1:37 pm Friday, September 20, 2024
The Green Bay Packers (1-1) go on the road to match up against the Tennessee Titans (0-2) at Nissan Stadium on Sunday, September 22, 2024, and here are our best bets.
Titans vs. Packers Matchup Info
- Game Date: Sunday, September 22, 2024
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- Venue: Nissan Stadium
- Location: Nashville, Tennessee
- TV: FOX
Best Moneyline Bet
- The model and BetMGM both have the Titans taking home the win, but the model has them winning by slightly less (1 point). Lean towards taking the Packers.
- Looking at this matchup’s moneyline, the Titans’ implied win probability is 59.2%.
- The Titans have not been the moneyline favorite yet this season.
- Tennessee has yet to play a game with moneyline odds of -145 or shorter.
- The Packers have split the two games they’ve played as underdogs this season.
- Green Bay has not been a bigger underdog this season than the +120 moneyline set for this game.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: Packers (+2.5)
- The Titans have not won a game against the spread this season (0-2-0).
- The Packers have covered the spread in a game one time this season (1-1-0).
- Green Bay is a perfect 1-0 ATS when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (38)
- The two teams average a combined 1.5 more points per game, 39.5 (including the postseason), than this matchup’s over/under of 38 points.
- Opponents of the two teams average a combined eight more points per game (46) than this matchup’s total of 38 points.
- Each of the Titans’ two games with a set total this season have gone under or pushed the over/under.
- The Packers have hit the over in one of two games with a set total (50%).
