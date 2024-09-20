Best Bets, Odds for the Titans vs. Packers Game – Week 3

Published 1:37 pm Friday, September 20, 2024

By Data Skrive

Best Bets, Odds for the Titans vs. Packers Game – Week 3

The Green Bay Packers (1-1) go on the road to match up against the Tennessee Titans (0-2) at Nissan Stadium on Sunday, September 22, 2024, and here are our best bets.

Titans vs. Packers Matchup Info

Best Moneyline Bet

  • The model and BetMGM both have the Titans taking home the win, but the model has them winning by slightly less (1 point). Lean towards taking the Packers.
  • Looking at this matchup’s moneyline, the Titans’ implied win probability is 59.2%.
  • The Titans have not been the moneyline favorite yet this season.
  • Tennessee has yet to play a game with moneyline odds of -145 or shorter.
  • The Packers have split the two games they’ve played as underdogs this season.
  • Green Bay has not been a bigger underdog this season than the +120 moneyline set for this game.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: Packers (+2.5)
  • The Titans have not won a game against the spread this season (0-2-0).
  • The Packers have covered the spread in a game one time this season (1-1-0).
  • Green Bay is a perfect 1-0 ATS when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Over (38)
  • The two teams average a combined 1.5 more points per game, 39.5 (including the postseason), than this matchup’s over/under of 38 points.
  • Opponents of the two teams average a combined eight more points per game (46) than this matchup’s total of 38 points.
  • Each of the Titans’ two games with a set total this season have gone under or pushed the over/under.
  • The Packers have hit the over in one of two games with a set total (50%).

Tennessee vs. Oklahoma Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, Sept. 21

SEC Football Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Week 4

Week 4 College Football Computer Picks & Predictions

Titans vs. Jets Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Week 2

