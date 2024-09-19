WNBA Betting Picks: Thursday, Sept. 19
Published 1:38 am Thursday, September 19, 2024
Planning to place some wagers on today’s WNBA action? You’re in luck. We have computer projections for every game — spread and total picks included — plus info about each contest.
WNBA Picks Today – Sept. 19
Indiana Fever at Washington Mystics
Odds & Predictions
- Spread Pick: Fever (+3.5)
- Total Pick: Over (164.5)
- Prediction: Mystics 84, Fever 83
How to Watch
- Location: Washington, District of Columbia
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: WTHR-13, MNMT, and Amazon Prime Video
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Prime Video (Regional restrictions may apply)
Atlanta Dream at New York Liberty
Odds & Predictions
- Spread Pick: Liberty (-3.5)
- Total Pick: Under (161)
- Prediction: Liberty 88, Dream 72
How to Watch
- Location: Brooklyn, New York
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBA TV, WWOR, Peachtree TV, and Liberty Live
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Chicago Sky at Connecticut Sun
Odds & Predictions
- Spread Pick: Sun (-13.5)
- Total Pick: Over (153.5)
- Prediction: Sun 86, Sky 71
How to Watch
- Location: Uncasville, Connecticut
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-BOS and The U
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Los Angeles Sparks at Minnesota Lynx
Odds & Predictions
- Spread Pick: Lynx (-6)
- Total Pick: Over (157.5)
- Prediction: Lynx 91, Sparks 71
How to Watch
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA and BSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Dallas Wings at Las Vegas Aces
Odds & Predictions
- Spread Pick: Aces (-8)
- Total Pick: Under (176.5)
- Prediction: Aces 94, Wings 77
How to Watch
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network and BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Seattle Storm at Phoenix Mercury
Odds & Predictions
- Spread Pick: Storm (-2)
- Total Pick: Over (160.5)
- Prediction: Storm 84, Mercury 80
How to Watch
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: AZFamily, Mercury Live, FOX13+, and Amazon Prime Video
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Prime Video (Regional restrictions may apply)
