Tyjae Spears Fantasy Projections: Week 3 vs. the Packers Published 10:45 pm Thursday, September 19, 2024

Tyjae Spears and the Tennessee Titans will meet the Green Bay Packers and their 21st-ranked run defense (142 yards conceded per game) in Week 3, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

With his upcoming matchup versus the Packers this week, should Spears be someone you lock into your fantasy football lineup? We analyze the stats and trends below.

Tyjae Spears Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans vs. Green Bay Packers

Tennessee Titans vs. Green Bay Packers Projected Fantasy Points: 7

7 Game Day & Time: September 22, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

September 22, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

Tyjae Spears Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Bears 7.2 4 21 0 4 11 0 Week 2 @Jets 5.1 6 20 0 2 11 0

Tyjae Spears Fantasy Stats

Thus far in 2024, Spears is 50th at his position and 198th in the NFL in fantasy points, with 6.3 (3.2 per game).

In two games Spears has 41 rushing yards on 10 attempts and zero touchdowns, and 22 receiving yards on six catches (six targets), for a total of 6.3 fantasy points.

Looking at his most recent game, last week against the New York Jets, Spears posted a stat line of: 6 carries, 20 yards. He ended up with 3.1 fantasy points.

