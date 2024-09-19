Titans vs. Packers: Odds, Moneyline, and Spread – Week 3 Published 1:51 pm Thursday, September 19, 2024

Sportsbooks expect a tight game when the Tennessee Titans (0-2) play the Green Bay Packers (1-1) as just 2.5-point favorites on Sunday, September 22, 2024. For this game, an over/under of 37.5 has been set.

As the Titans ready for this matchup against the Packers, check out their recent betting insights and trends.

Titans vs. Packers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Tennessee vs. Green Bay Game Info

When: Sunday, September 22, 2024 at 1:00 p.m. ET

Sunday, September 22, 2024 at 1:00 p.m. ET Where: Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee

Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee TV Info: FOX

Titans vs. Packers Betting Insights

Tennessee is winless against the spread so far this season (0-2-0).

Each Tennessee two games with a set total this season have gone under the over/under.

Green Bay has posted one win against the spread this year.

The Packers have one win ATS (1-1) as a 2.5-point underdog or greater this season.

Green Bay has had one game (of two) go over the total this season.

Titans Player Props

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs Will Levis 201.5 (-114) – – – – – Payouts above are for the “over” bet.

