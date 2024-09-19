Tennessee vs. Oklahoma Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread – Saturday, Sept. 21 Published 8:50 pm Thursday, September 19, 2024

According to our computer projections, the No. 15 Oklahoma Sooners will defeat the No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers when the two teams play at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 21, which starts at 7:30 p.m. ET. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

Tennessee vs. Oklahoma Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Oklahoma (+7) Under (57.5) Oklahoma 31, Tennessee 25

Tennessee Betting Info (2024)

The Volunteers have a 72.9% chance to win this game based on the moneyline’s implied probability.

The Volunteers have posted two wins against the spread this year.

In games they have played as 7-point favorites or more, Tennessee has a perfect ATS record of 2-0.

Every Volunteers game has hit the over this season.

Tennessee games have had an average of 61.3 points this season, 3.8 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Oklahoma Betting Info (2024)

The Sooners have a 31.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Sooners is 2-1-0 against the spread this year.

The Sooners have gone over in one of three games with a set total (33.3%).

Oklahoma games this season have averaged a total of 51.7 points, 5.8 fewer than the point total in this matchup.

Volunteers vs. Sooners 2024 Scoring Averages

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Tennessee 63.7 4.3 70 1.5 51 10 Oklahoma 33.7 11.3 33.7 11.3 — —

