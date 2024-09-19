Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Fantasy Projections: Week 3 vs. the Packers Published 2:42 pm Thursday, September 19, 2024

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and the Tennessee Titans will play the Green Bay Packers — whose pass defense was ranked ninth in the league last year (206.8 yards allowed per game) — in Week 3, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

With his upcoming matchup against the Packers this week, should Westbrook-Ikhine be considered a lock for your fantasy football lineup? We dissect the stats and trends below.

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans vs. Green Bay Packers

Tennessee Titans vs. Green Bay Packers Projected Fantasy Points: 1.3

1.3 Game Day & Time: September 22, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

September 22, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Fantasy Points by Week (2023)

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Saints 5.8 7 4 58 0 Week 2 @Chargers 8.5 3 3 25 1 Week 4 @Bengals 11.1 6 5 51 1 Week 5 @Colts 0.9 3 1 9 0 Week 6 @Ravens 2.5 4 3 25 0 Week 8 @Falcons 9.3 2 1 33 1 Week 9 @Steelers 2.3 1 1 23 0 Week 10 @Buccaneers 0.9 4 1 9 0 Week 11 @Jaguars 0.7 1 1 7 0 Week 12 @Panthers 4.1 5 4 41 0 Week 13 @Colts 2.8 3 1 28 0 Week 14 @Dolphins 4.8 4 2 28 0 Week 15 @Texans 3.3 2 1 33 0

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Fantasy Stats (2023)

In 2023, Westbrook-Ikhine was 75th at his position and 233rd in the NFL in fantasy points, with 57 (4.4 per game).

Westbrook-Ikhine accumulated zero yards receiving, on zero catches ( targets), with zero touchdowns and zero fantasy points in his only game this season.

In his best game of the season — Week 4 versus the Cincinnati Bengals — Westbrook-Ikhine finished with 11.1 fantasy points. His stat line: five catches, 51 yards and one touchdown.

In Week 8 against the Atlanta Falcons, Westbrook-Ikhine had 9.3 fantasy points, thanks to these numbers: one reception, 33 yards and one touchdown. That marked his second-best fantasy output of the season.

In Week 11 versus the Jacksonville Jaguars, Westbrook-Ikhine posted a season-low 0.7 fantasy points, with these numbers: one reception, seven yards, on one target.

