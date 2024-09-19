MLB Betting Lines and Picks Today | Sept. 20
Published 9:33 pm Thursday, September 19, 2024
Friday’s MLB schedule has plenty of exciting matchups on the docket. Among those games is the Arizona Diamondbacks taking on the Milwaukee Brewers.
If you’re looking for additional betting intel for Friday’s MLB action, we have you covered with odds for all the important matchups.
MLB Betting Info Today – Sept. 20
Washington Nationals (68-84) at Chicago Cubs (77-75)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Cubs -175
- Moneyline Underdog: Nationals +145
- Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)
- Prediction: Cubs 5, Nationals 4
- Moneyline Pick: Cubs (-175) over the Nationals (+145)
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Venue: Wrigley Field
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon (10-8, 3.54 ERA)
- Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams (5-0, 2.22 ERA)
Pittsburgh Pirates (71-81) at Cincinnati Reds (74-80)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Reds
- Moneyline Underdog: Pirates
- Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)
- Prediction: Reds 5, Pirates 4
- Moneyline Pick: Reds () over the Pirates ()
How to Watch
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Venue: Great American Ball Park
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Reds Starter: Nick Martínez (9-6, 3.37 ERA)
- Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller (11-10, 3.87 ERA)
Toronto Blue Jays (73-80) at Tampa Bay Rays (75-78)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Rays
- Moneyline Underdog: Blue Jays
- Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)
- Prediction: Rays 5, Blue Jays 4
- Moneyline Pick: Rays () over the Blue Jays ()
How to Watch
- TV Channel: SNET
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 6:50 PM ET
- Venue: Tropicana Field
- Location: St. Petersburg, Florida
- Rays Starter: TBA
- Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos (16-9, 3.44 ERA)
Detroit Tigers (80-73) at Baltimore Orioles (85-68)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Orioles
- Moneyline Underdog: Tigers
- Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)
- Prediction: Orioles 5, Tigers 4
- Moneyline Pick: Orioles () over the Tigers ()
How to Watch
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Apple TV+
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Location: Baltimore, Maryland
- Orioles Starter: Corbin Burnes (14-8, 3.06 ERA)
- Tigers Starter: Keider Montero (6-6, 4.6 ERA)
Philadelphia Phillies (91-61) at New York Mets (84-68)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Mets -110
- Moneyline Underdog: Phillies -110
- Total: 7.5 Runs (+100 to go over, -120 to go under)
- Prediction: Mets 5, Phillies 4
- Moneyline Pick: Mets (-110) over the Phillies (-110)
- Total Pick: Over 7.5 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Apple TV+
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Venue: Citi Field
- Location: Queens, New York
- Mets Starter: David Peterson (9-2, 2.85 ERA)
- Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez (10-9, 3.24 ERA)
Atlanta Braves (83-70) at Miami Marlins (56-97)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Braves -210
- Moneyline Underdog: Marlins +170
- Total: 8.5 Runs (-110 to go over, -110 to go under)
- Prediction: Braves 5, Marlins 4
- Moneyline Pick: Braves (-210) over the Marlins (+170)
- Total Pick: Over 8.5 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Venue: LoanDepot park
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Marlins Starter: Valente Bellozo (2-4, 3.7 ERA)
- Braves Starter: Charlie Morton (8-8, 4.01 ERA)
Minnesota Twins (80-73) at Boston Red Sox (76-77)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Red Sox
- Moneyline Underdog: Twins
- Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)
- Prediction: Red Sox 6, Twins 5
- Moneyline Pick: Red Sox () over the Twins ()
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSN
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Venue: Fenway Park
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Red Sox Starter: Richard Fitts (0-0, 0 ERA)
- Twins Starter: David Festa (2-6, 5.07 ERA)
Seattle Mariners (78-75) at Texas Rangers (73-80)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Rangers -115
- Moneyline Underdog: Mariners -105
- Total: 7.5 Runs (+100 to go over, -120 to go under)
- Prediction: Rangers 6, Mariners 5
- Moneyline Pick: Rangers (-115) over the Mariners (-105)
- Total Pick: Over 7.5 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Venue: Globe Life Field
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Rangers Starter: Jacob deGrom (0-0, 0 ERA)
- Mariners Starter: George Kirby (12-11, 3.62 ERA)
San Francisco Giants (74-79) at Kansas City Royals (82-71)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Royals -175
- Moneyline Underdog: Giants +145
- Total: 8.5 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under)
- Prediction: Royals 5, Giants 4
- Moneyline Pick: Royals (-175) over the Giants (+145)
- Total Pick: Under 8.5 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Venue: Kauffman Stadium
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
- Royals Starter: Michael Wacha (13-7, 3.29 ERA)
- Giants Starter: Mason Black (0-4, 7.07 ERA)
Arizona Diamondbacks (84-68) at Milwaukee Brewers (88-64)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Brewers
- Moneyline Underdog: Diamondbacks
- Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)
- Prediction: Brewers 5, Diamondbacks 4
- Moneyline Pick: Brewers () over the Diamondbacks ()
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Venue: American Family Field
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Brewers Starter: Colin Rea (12-5, 4.14 ERA)
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen (12-6, 3.61 ERA)
Los Angeles Angels (62-90) at Houston Astros (82-70)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Astros -250
- Moneyline Underdog: Angels +200
- Total: 8 Runs (-110 to go over, -110 to go under)
- Prediction: Astros 5, Angels 4
- Moneyline Pick: Astros (-250) over the Angels (+200)
- Total Pick: Over 8 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSW
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Venue: Minute Maid Park
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Astros Starter: Justin Verlander (4-6, 5.2 ERA)
- Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson (10-13, 3.6 ERA)
Cleveland Guardians (89-65) at St. Louis Cardinals (77-75)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Cardinals -115
- Moneyline Underdog: Guardians -105
- Total: 8 Runs (-110 to go over, -110 to go under)
- Prediction: Cardinals 5, Guardians 4
- Moneyline Pick: Cardinals (-115) over the Guardians (-105)
- Total Pick: Over 8 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Venue: Busch Stadium
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
- Cardinals Starter: Kyle Gibson (8-7, 4.11 ERA)
- Guardians Starter: Ben Lively (12-9, 3.87 ERA)
Chicago White Sox (36-117) at San Diego Padres (87-66)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Padres
- Moneyline Underdog: White Sox
- Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)
- Prediction: Padres 5, White Sox 3
- Moneyline Pick: Padres () over the White Sox ()
How to Watch
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Venue: PETCO Park
- Location: San Diego, California
- Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove (6-5, 4.23 ERA)
- White Sox Starter: Garrett Crochet (6-12, 3.78 ERA)
New York Yankees (89-64) at Oakland Athletics (67-86)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Yankees
- Moneyline Underdog: Athletics
- Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)
- Prediction: Yankees 7, Athletics 6
- Moneyline Pick: Yankees () over the Athletics ()
How to Watch
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Location: Oakland, California
- Athletics Starter: J.T. Ginn (0-1, 4.94 ERA)
- Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole (6-5, 3.97 ERA)
Colorado Rockies (59-94) at Los Angeles Dodgers (91-62)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Dodgers
- Moneyline Underdog: Rockies
- Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)
- Prediction: Dodgers 5, Rockies 4
- Moneyline Pick: Dodgers () over the Rockies ()
How to Watch
- TV Channel: COLR
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Dodgers Starter: Walker Buehler (1-5, 5.54 ERA)
- Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland (5-7, 4.89 ERA)
