How to Watch the WNBA Today | Sept. 19

Published 2:48 am Thursday, September 19, 2024

By Data Skrive

The Atlanta Dream versus the New York Liberty is one of six compelling options on today’s WNBA schedule for you to watch.

The WNBA is streaming on Fubo, Paramount+ and Prime Video this season – use our links so you don’t miss any of the action! Sign up for WNBA League Pass to get access to live out-of-market games and tons of WNBA content.

How to Watch Today’s WNBA Games

Indiana Fever at Washington Mystics

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: WTHR-13, MNMT, and Amazon Prime Video
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Prime Video (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Capital One Arena
  • Location: Washington, District of Columbia

Atlanta Dream at New York Liberty

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: NBA TV, WWOR, Peachtree TV, and Liberty Live
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Barclays Center
  • Location: Brooklyn, New York

Chicago Sky at Connecticut Sun

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: NBCS-BOS and The U
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Mohegan Sun Arena
  • Location: Uncasville, Connecticut

Los Angeles Sparks at Minnesota Lynx

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA and BSN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Target Center
  • Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Dallas Wings at Las Vegas Aces

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network and BSSW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Michelob ULTRA Arena
  • Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Seattle Storm at Phoenix Mercury

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: AZFamily, Mercury Live, FOX13+, and Amazon Prime Video
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Prime Video (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Footprint Center
  • Location: Phoenix, Arizona

