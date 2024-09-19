How to Watch the WNBA Today | Sept. 19 Published 2:48 am Thursday, September 19, 2024

The Atlanta Dream versus the New York Liberty is one of six compelling options on today’s WNBA schedule for you to watch.

The WNBA is streaming on Fubo, Paramount+ and Prime Video this season – use our links so you don’t miss any of the action! Sign up for WNBA League Pass to get access to live out-of-market games and tons of WNBA content.

How to Watch Today’s WNBA Games

Indiana Fever at Washington Mystics

How to Watch

TV Channel: WTHR-13, MNMT, and Amazon Prime Video

WTHR-13, MNMT, and Amazon Prime Video Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live Stream: Watch this game on Prime Video (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Prime Video Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Capital One Arena

Capital One Arena Location: Washington, District of Columbia

Email newsletter signup

Get tickets for WNBA games at Vivid Seats, StubHub and Ticketmaster

Atlanta Dream at New York Liberty

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBA TV, WWOR, Peachtree TV, and Liberty Live

NBA TV, WWOR, Peachtree TV, and Liberty Live Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Barclays Center

Barclays Center Location: Brooklyn, New York

Chicago Sky at Connecticut Sun

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-BOS and The U

NBCS-BOS and The U Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Mohegan Sun Arena

Mohegan Sun Arena Location: Uncasville, Connecticut

Watch the WNBA on Fubo, Paramount+ and Prime Video

Los Angeles Sparks at Minnesota Lynx

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet LA and BSN

SportsNet LA and BSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Target Center

Target Center Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Dallas Wings at Las Vegas Aces

How to Watch

TV Channel: Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network and BSSW

Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Michelob ULTRA Arena

Michelob ULTRA Arena Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Sign up for WNBA League Pass on Amazon Prime Video to get live and on-demand access to WNBA games

Seattle Storm at Phoenix Mercury

How to Watch

TV Channel: AZFamily, Mercury Live, FOX13+, and Amazon Prime Video

AZFamily, Mercury Live, FOX13+, and Amazon Prime Video Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live Stream: Watch this game on Prime Video (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Prime Video Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Footprint Center

Footprint Center Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Rep your team with officially licensed WNBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.