How to Watch the WNBA Today | Sept. 19
Published 2:48 am Thursday, September 19, 2024
The Atlanta Dream versus the New York Liberty is one of six compelling options on today’s WNBA schedule for you to watch.
The WNBA is streaming on Fubo, Paramount+ and Prime Video this season – use our links so you don’t miss any of the action! Sign up for WNBA League Pass to get access to live out-of-market games and tons of WNBA content.
How to Watch Today’s WNBA Games
Indiana Fever at Washington Mystics
How to Watch
- TV Channel: WTHR-13, MNMT, and Amazon Prime Video
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Prime Video (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Capital One Arena
- Location: Washington, District of Columbia
Email newsletter signup
Get tickets for WNBA games at Vivid Seats, StubHub and Ticketmaster
Atlanta Dream at New York Liberty
How to Watch
- TV Channel: NBA TV, WWOR, Peachtree TV, and Liberty Live
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Barclays Center
- Location: Brooklyn, New York
Chicago Sky at Connecticut Sun
How to Watch
- TV Channel: NBCS-BOS and The U
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Mohegan Sun Arena
- Location: Uncasville, Connecticut
Watch the WNBA on Fubo, Paramount+ and Prime Video
Los Angeles Sparks at Minnesota Lynx
How to Watch
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA and BSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: Target Center
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
Dallas Wings at Las Vegas Aces
How to Watch
- TV Channel: Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network and BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: Michelob ULTRA Arena
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
Sign up for WNBA League Pass on Amazon Prime Video to get live and on-demand access to WNBA games
Seattle Storm at Phoenix Mercury
How to Watch
- TV Channel: AZFamily, Mercury Live, FOX13+, and Amazon Prime Video
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Prime Video (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: Footprint Center
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
Rep your team with officially licensed WNBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.