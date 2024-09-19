How to Watch the Braves vs. Reds Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Sept. 19 Published 1:05 am Thursday, September 19, 2024

The Atlanta Braves and Michael Harris II will hit the field against the Cincinnati Reds and Spencer Steer at Great American Ball Park on Thursday, with the first pitch at 1:10 p.m. ET.

Braves vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

Date: Thursday, September 19, 2024

Thursday, September 19, 2024 Time: 1:10 p.m. ET

1:10 p.m. ET Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves rank sixth in MLB play with 193 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.

Atlanta is 12th in baseball with a .410 slugging percentage.

The Braves have the 18th-ranked batting average in the league (.241).

Atlanta ranks 16th in runs scored with 653 (4.3 per game).

The Braves rank 19th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .307.

The Braves strike out 9 times per game, the No. 23 mark in baseball.

Atlanta’s 3.55 team ERA ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.

The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.6 K/9 to pace the majors.

Pitchers for the Braves combine for the No. 5-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.214).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Chris Sale makes the start for the Braves, his 29th of the season. He is 17-3 with a 2.35 ERA and 219 strikeouts in 172 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Saturday, the left-hander tossed six innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, giving up one earned run while surrendering five hits.

Sale is looking to earn his eighth quality start in a row in this outing.

Sale will try to continue an eight-game streak of going five or more innings (he’s averaging 6.2 frames per outing).

In six of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 9/14/2024 Dodgers W 10-1 Home Chris Sale Jack Flaherty 9/15/2024 Dodgers L 9-2 Home Charlie Morton Walker Buehler 9/16/2024 Dodgers L 9-0 Home Max Fried Yoshinobu Yamamoto 9/17/2024 Reds L 6-5 Away Grant Holmes Brandon Williamson 9/18/2024 Reds W 7-1 Away Spencer Schwellenbach Jakob Junis 9/19/2024 Reds – Away Chris Sale Julian Aguiar 9/20/2024 Marlins – Away Charlie Morton Valente Bellozo 9/21/2024 Marlins – Away Max Fried Adam Oller 9/22/2024 Marlins – Away – Darren McCaughan 9/24/2024 Mets – Home Spencer Schwellenbach José Quintana 9/25/2024 Mets – Home Chris Sale Luis Severino

