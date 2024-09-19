How to Watch MLB Baseball on Thursday, Sept. 19: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times Published 2:23 am Thursday, September 19, 2024

There are several strong matchups on today’s MLB schedule, including the Arizona Diamondbacks playing the Milwaukee Brewers.

In terms of live coverage, we have everything you need to know regarding today’s MLB action here. Check out the links below.

How to Watch Today’s MLB Action – Sept. 19

San Francisco Giants (74-78) at Baltimore Orioles (84-68)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

When: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland Orioles Starter: Zach Eflin (10-9, 3.55 ERA)

Zach Eflin (10-9, 3.55 ERA) Giants Starter: Logan Webb (12-10, 3.53 ERA)

Minnesota Twins (80-72) at Cleveland Guardians (88-65)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSN

BSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

When: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio Guardians Starter: Joey Cantillo (2-3, 4.99 ERA)

Joey Cantillo (2-3, 4.99 ERA) Twins Starter: Simeon Woods Richardson (5-5, 4.08 ERA)

Atlanta Braves (82-70) at Cincinnati Reds (74-79)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

When: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio Reds Starter: Julian Aguiar (2-0, 4.88 ERA)

Julian Aguiar (2-0, 4.88 ERA) Braves Starter: Chris Sale (17-3, 2.35 ERA)

Toronto Blue Jays (72-80) at Texas Rangers (73-79)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

When: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas Rangers Starter: Kumar Rocker (0-0, 2.25 ERA)

Kumar Rocker (0-0, 2.25 ERA) Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman (12-11, 4.02 ERA)

New York Yankees (89-63) at Seattle Mariners (77-75)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: YES

YES Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

When: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert (7-11, 3.24 ERA)

Logan Gilbert (7-11, 3.24 ERA) Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt (5-3, 2.41 ERA)

Watch MLB on Fubo and Apple TV+

Los Angeles Dodgers (90-62) at Miami Marlins (56-96)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

When: 4:40 PM ET

4:40 PM ET Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida Marlins Starter: Edward Cabrera (4-7, 4.55 ERA)

Edward Cabrera (4-7, 4.55 ERA) Dodgers Starter: Jack Flaherty (12-7, 3.04 ERA)

Boston Red Sox (76-76) at Tampa Bay Rays (74-78)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

When: 6:50 PM ET

6:50 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida Rays Starter: Zack Littell (7-9, 3.73 ERA)

Zack Littell (7-9, 3.73 ERA) Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello (14-7, 4.6 ERA)

Arizona Diamondbacks (84-68) at Milwaukee Brewers (88-64)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

When: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin Brewers Starter: Tobias Myers (8-5, 3.07 ERA)

Tobias Myers (8-5, 3.07 ERA) Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt (9-9, 4.81 ERA)

Philadelphia Phillies (91-61) at New York Mets (84-68)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

When: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York

Citi Field in Queens, New York Mets Starter: Luis Severino (10-6, 3.77 ERA)

Luis Severino (10-6, 3.77 ERA) Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker (3-6, 6.29 ERA)

Pittsburgh Pirates (71-81) at St. Louis Cardinals (77-75)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

When: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri Cardinals Starter: Erick Fedde (8-9, 3.45 ERA)

Erick Fedde (8-9, 3.45 ERA) Pirates Starter: Luis Ortiz (6-6, 3.45 ERA)

Washington Nationals (68-84) at Chicago Cubs (77-75)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

When: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois Cubs Starter: Javier Assad (7-5, 3.27 ERA)

Javier Assad (7-5, 3.27 ERA) Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin (6-13, 5.45 ERA)

Los Angeles Angels (62-90) at Houston Astros (82-70)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: SCHN

SCHN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

When: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas Astros Starter: Yusei Kikuchi (9-9, 4.29 ERA)

Yusei Kikuchi (9-9, 4.29 ERA) Angels Starter: José Suarez (1-2, 6.8 ERA)

