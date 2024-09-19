High school rivals become UK teammates Published 8:00 am Thursday, September 19, 2024

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Kentucky senior setter Emma Grome and redshirt freshman Brooke Bultema are building a solid on-court relationship as the season progresses after being high school rivals. Grome played at St. Ursula High School in Loveland, Ohio, just outside Cincinnati. Bultema played at Ursuline Academy in Cincinnati.

“Our high schools were in the same conference and we played each other for two years while she was still in high school and I was a freshman and sophomore,” said Bultema. “So we’ve known each other for a while and it has really been cool to play with her in college and actually be on the same side of the court with her.”

Bultema said the high school matches against Grome were “competitive and loud” every time.

Email newsletter signup

“Cincinnati goes pretty wild for volleyball when we have big matches. But I also think that kind of high school experience really has helped us in college,” the 6-3 Bultema said.

The Grome-Bultema connection figures to only get stronger with Kentucky getting close to Southeastern Conference play.

“It gets better every day. It’s great in practice. I think just that transition on the court is getting more comfortable all the time,” Bultema said. “Emma and I have a great connection off the court, too, and I think that helps so much.”