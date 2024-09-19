Harlan County Schools investigate threats, student arrested Published 9:13 am Thursday, September 19, 2024

The Harlan County School System was recently made aware of possible threats circulating on social media, prompting the district’s police to investigate. The investigation led to the arrest of a Harlan County High School student on Wednesday. The student was charged with second-degree terroristic threatening.

According to a press release, The arrest follows an in-depth investigation into a series of threats recently shared on social media implying the posts targeted Harlan County High School students. The student was taken into custody by the Harlan County School Resource Department officers at the school early on Wednesday and transported to a juvenile detention center in Breathitt County. The investigation revealed the student obtained screenshots from other social media sources and reposted to an “HCHS 2028” Snapchat group. The student never reported the alleged threats to law enforcement or any school official.

By publishing the false statements, the student created fear of death or physical injury among students, parents and school personnel, police said.

Harlan County Schools Police Chief Matt Cope provided information on the situation in an interview on Tuesday prior to the arrest.

“We were notified by some parents and students of a Snapchat message that was circulating among students,” Cope said. “This message did make a threat about bringing a family member’s weapon to school”

Cope pointed out the message did not mention Harlan County, Harlan County Schools, or any location in Harlan County.

“It was a Snapchat message that had been shared multiple times,” Cope said. “We’ve seen a lot of these throughout the country in recent days, they are just being distributed to cause fear in schools in other places, and this appears to be one of those very same types of generic, nationwide threats that are posted to Snapchat and other social media channels.”

Cope mentioned the F.B.I. has released information concerning such hoax messages.

“We did report this to the Kentucky Intelligence Fusion Center which is housed in the Kentucky Office of Homeland Security,” Cope said. “They have told us this looks very similar to others they have seen in recent days.”

Cope stated there was no danger to students, faculty, or staff.

Any threats should be immediately reported.

“We urge parents and guardians to speak with your children about the seriousness of making and/or sharing social media threats,’’ said Cope in the press release. “The sharing of the threats by students, parents and others in the community certainly hampers the investigation and creates fear among our students and families. I would hope that parents are responsible and notify school officials or law enforcement when they hear or see any indication of a threat.”

Superintendent Brent Roark also addressed the incident.

“The students who are resharing these nationwide threats are spreading fear among other students and parents,” said Roark. “We want to assure parents that we are addressing each of these reshared social media posts to the fullest extent possible. Despite what some on social media would want you to think, we do take each threat, implied or real, very seriously.”

Roark pointed out the school district’s police department worked diligently to identify the student who reshared the threats under the “HCHS 2028” snap group.

Both Roark and Cope noted there are multiple safeguards in place in all nine schools in the district, with added features at Harlan County High School. Basically, the district’s schools are in a soft lockdown each day as entry to the buildings is limited. Identification is required for all to enter during the school day.

Harlan County High School has equipment in place to detect any weapons anybody may attempt to bring onto the premises.

“Every student that enters the high school is subject to weapon detectors every single time they enter the school,” Cope said.

Roark mentioned other safety measures in use throughout the district.

“Our schools are incredibly safe, from our fully trained and armed school resource officers to our camera systems and door locks,” said Roark. “There is nothing we can do to change the fearmongering that is occurring throughout our country at this point, but we ask that our parents and guardians to please contact us instead of spreading false information on their social media pages. All each of us can do is urge our children/students not to engage in or contribute to this activity. Our parents and guardians have the opportunity to serve as excellent role models by reporting threats to the proper authorities and not sharing them on Facebook, Snapchat or other media outlets.”

If anyone is aware of a threat, the appropriate way to report the threat is through our STOP tip line, or directly to law enforcement or school administration. All threats are investigated.

Cope explained that there is no leeway on charges. If a student makes or posts a threat, the technology exists to track it to the source.

“We will charge those making threats to the fullest extent of the law,” Cope said.