Braves vs. Reds: Betting Preview for Sept. 19 Published 1:24 am Thursday, September 19, 2024

On Thursday, Sept. 19 at 1:10 p.m. ET, the Atlanta Braves (82-70) visit the Cincinnati Reds (74-79) at Great American Ball Park. Chris Sale will get the call for the Braves, while Julian Aguiar will take the mound for the Reds.

The Braves (-200), according to sportsbooks, are moneyline favorites in this game against the Reds (+165) Oddsmakers have set the over/under for this matchup at 8 runs.

Braves vs. Reds Game Info

Date: Thursday, September 19, 2024

Thursday, September 19, 2024 Time: 1:10 p.m. ET

1:10 p.m. ET Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Matchup Betting Info

Moneyline Favorite: Braves -200

Braves -200 Moneyline Underdog: Reds +165

Reds +165 Over/Under: 8 runs (Over: -115, Under: -105)

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Sale makes the start for the Braves, his 29th of the season. He is 17-3 with a 2.35 ERA and 219 strikeouts through 172 2/3 innings pitched.

The left-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he tossed six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.

Sale is trying to build on a seventh-game quality start streak in this game.

Sale will try to build upon an eight-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he’s averaging 6.2 frames per appearance).

In six of his 28 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

Braves Hitting & Pitching Performance

The Braves rank sixth-best in MLB play with 193 total home runs.

Atlanta is 12th in MLB, slugging .410.

The Braves rank 18th in the majors with a .241 batting average.

Atlanta is the 16th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.3 runs per game (653 total).

The Braves’ .307 on-base percentage is 19th in MLB.

The Braves strike out 9 times per game, the No. 23 mark in MLB.

Atlanta’s 3.55 team ERA ranks first among all MLB pitching staffs.

The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.6 K/9 to lead MLB.

The Braves have the fifth-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.214).

