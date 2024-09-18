Week 3 Anytime Touchdown Scorers: Best Bets and Odds Published 10:44 pm Wednesday, September 18, 2024

If you’re searching for Week 3 anytime TD prop bets, you’ve come to the right place. There are 16 games on the docket this week, so there is no shortage of options to bet on. Take a look at the full list of odds below prior to putting any money on Jordan Mason, who is -185 to get into the end zone, or any other player to score a touchdown this week.

Top Week 3 Anytime TD Scorer Odds

Jordan Mason, 49ers (-185) Week 3: 49ers vs. Rams

49ers vs. Rams Kickoff: 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 22

4:25 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 22 Rushing TDs: 2

2 Receiving TDs: 0

0

Saints vs. Eagles Kickoff: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 22

1:00 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 22 Rushing TDs: 4

4 Receiving TDs: 1

1

Jets vs. Patriots Kickoff: 8:15 PM ET on Thursday, Sept. 19

8:15 PM ET on Thursday, Sept. 19 Rushing TDs: 1

1 Receiving TDs: 1

1

Eagles vs. Saints Kickoff: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 22

1:00 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 22 Rushing TDs: 2

2 Receiving TDs: 1

0

Bengals vs. Commanders Kickoff: 8:15 PM ET on Monday, Sept. 23

8:15 PM ET on Monday, Sept. 23 Rushing TDs: 1

1 Receiving TDs: 0

0

Packers vs. Titans Kickoff: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 22

1:00 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 22 Rushing TDs: 0

0 Receiving TDs: 0

0

Colts vs. Bears Kickoff: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 22

1:00 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 22 Rushing TDs: 1

1 Receiving TDs: 0

0

Falcons vs. Chiefs Kickoff: 8:20 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 22

8:20 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 22 Rushing TDs: 0

0 Receiving TDs: 0

0

Bills vs. Jaguars Kickoff: 7:30 PM ET on Monday, Sept. 23

7:30 PM ET on Monday, Sept. 23 Rushing TDs: 2

2 Receiving TDs: 0

0

Lions vs. Cardinals Kickoff: 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 22

4:25 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 22 Rushing TDs: 1

1 Receiving TDs: 0

0

Ravens vs. Cowboys Kickoff: 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 22

4:25 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 22 Rushing TDs: 2

2 Receiving TDs: 0

0

Titans vs. Packers Kickoff: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 22

1:00 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 22 Rushing TDs: 1

1 Receiving TDs: 0

0

Texans vs. Vikings Kickoff: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 22

1:00 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 22 Rushing TDs: 1

1 Receiving TDs: 0

0

Texans vs. Vikings Kickoff: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 22

1:00 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 22 Rushing TDs: 0

0 Receiving TDs: 0

0

Vikings vs. Texans Kickoff: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 22

1:00 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 22 Rushing TDs: 1

1 Receiving TDs: 0



