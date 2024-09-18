Week 3 Anytime Touchdown Scorers: Best Bets and Odds
Published 10:44 pm Wednesday, September 18, 2024
If you’re searching for Week 3 anytime TD prop bets, you’ve come to the right place. There are 16 games on the docket this week, so there is no shortage of options to bet on. Take a look at the full list of odds below prior to putting any money on Jordan Mason, who is -185 to get into the end zone, or any other player to score a touchdown this week.
Top Week 3 Anytime TD Scorer Odds
Jordan Mason, 49ers (-185)
- Week 3: 49ers vs. Rams
- Kickoff: 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 22
- Rushing TDs: 2
- Receiving TDs: 0
Alvin Kamara, Saints (-180)
- Week 3: Saints vs. Eagles
- Kickoff: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 22
- Rushing TDs: 4
- Receiving TDs: 1
Breece Hall, Jets (-175)
- Week 3: Jets vs. Patriots
- Kickoff: 8:15 PM ET on Thursday, Sept. 19
- Rushing TDs: 1
- Receiving TDs: 1
Saquon Barkley, Eagles (-165)
- Week 3: Eagles vs. Saints
- Kickoff: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 22
- Rushing TDs: 2
- Receiving TDs: 1
Zack Moss, Bengals (-160)
- Week 3: Bengals vs. Commanders
- Kickoff: 8:15 PM ET on Monday, Sept. 23
- Rushing TDs: 1
- Receiving TDs: 0
Josh Jacobs, Packers (-155)
- Week 3: Packers vs. Titans
- Kickoff: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 22
- Rushing TDs: 0
- Receiving TDs: 0
Jonathan Taylor, Colts (-155)
- Week 3: Colts vs. Bears
- Kickoff: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 22
- Rushing TDs: 1
- Receiving TDs: 0
Bijan Robinson, Falcons (-140)
- Week 3: Falcons vs. Chiefs
- Kickoff: 8:20 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 22
- Rushing TDs: 0
- Receiving TDs: 0
Josh Allen, Bills (-140)
- Week 3: Bills vs. Jaguars
- Kickoff: 7:30 PM ET on Monday, Sept. 23
- Rushing TDs: 2
- Receiving TDs: 0
Jahmyr Gibbs, Lions (-135)
- Week 3: Lions vs. Cardinals
- Kickoff: 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 22
- Rushing TDs: 1
- Receiving TDs: 0
Derrick Henry, Ravens (-130)
- Week 3: Ravens vs. Cowboys
- Kickoff: 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 22
- Rushing TDs: 2
- Receiving TDs: 0
Tony Pollard, Titans (-130)
- Week 3: Titans vs. Packers
- Kickoff: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 22
- Rushing TDs: 1
- Receiving TDs: 0
Joe Mixon, Texans (-125)
- Week 3: Texans vs. Vikings
- Kickoff: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 22
- Rushing TDs: 1
- Receiving TDs: 0
Cam Akers, Texans (-125)
- Week 3: Texans vs. Vikings
- Kickoff: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 22
- Rushing TDs: 0
- Receiving TDs: 0
Aaron Jones, Vikings (-120)
- Week 3: Vikings vs. Texans
- Kickoff: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 22
- Rushing TDs: 1
- Receiving TDs: 0
