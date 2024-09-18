Tennessee vs. Oklahoma: Odds, spread, and over/under – Sept. 21
Published 8:24 pm Wednesday, September 18, 2024
The No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers (3-0) will meet their SEC-rival, the No. 15 Oklahoma Sooners (3-0) in a matchup on Saturday, September 21, 2024 at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. The Volunteers are notable favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 7.5 points. The over/under is set at 57.5 in the contest.
You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Tennessee vs. Oklahoma matchup in this article.
Tennessee vs. Oklahoma Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 21, 2024
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- City: Norman, Oklahoma
- Venue: Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium
Tennessee vs. Oklahoma Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Tennessee Moneyline
|Oklahoma Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Tennessee (-7)
|57.5
|-275
|+225
|FanDuel
|Tennessee (-7.5)
|56.5
|-265
|+215
|bet365
|Tennessee (-7)
|57.5
|-280
|+230
Tennessee vs. Oklahoma Betting Trends
- Tennessee has covered twice in two games with a spread this season.
- The Volunteers have won each of their two games this season when playing as at least 7.5-point favorites.
- Oklahoma has a record of 2-1-0 against the spread this year.
