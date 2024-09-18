Tennessee vs. Oklahoma: Odds, spread, and over/under – Sept. 21 Published 8:24 pm Wednesday, September 18, 2024

The No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers (3-0) will meet their SEC-rival, the No. 15 Oklahoma Sooners (3-0) in a matchup on Saturday, September 21, 2024 at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. The Volunteers are notable favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 7.5 points. The over/under is set at 57.5 in the contest.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Tennessee vs. Oklahoma matchup in this article.

Tennessee vs. Oklahoma Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 21, 2024

Saturday, September 21, 2024 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV Channel: ABC

Watch this game on Fubo City: Norman, Oklahoma

Norman, Oklahoma Venue: Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium

Tennessee vs. Oklahoma Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Tennessee vs. Oklahoma Betting Trends

Tennessee has covered twice in two games with a spread this season.

The Volunteers have won each of their two games this season when playing as at least 7.5-point favorites.

Oklahoma has a record of 2-1-0 against the spread this year.

