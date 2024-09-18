SEC Football Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Week 4 Published 2:13 pm Wednesday, September 18, 2024

Looking for information on the best bets in SEC play in Week 4? Our computer model likes betting on the over/under in the Akron vs. South Carolina matchup, and taking Bowling Green (+22.5) over Texas A&M against the spread. You can see more insights on those college football games, and other potential options to use in a parlay, in the article below.

BetMGM is one of the most trusted Sportsbooks in the nation. Start with as little as $1 and place your bets today.

Best Week 4 SEC Spread Bets

Pick: Bowling Green +22.5 vs. Texas A&M

Matchup: Bowling Green Falcons at Texas A&M Aggies

Bowling Green Falcons at Texas A&M Aggies Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Texas A&M by 2.8 points

Texas A&M by 2.8 points Date/Time: Sept. 21 at 7:30 PM ET

Sept. 21 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: SEC Network+

Pick: UCLA +24.5 vs. LSU

Matchup: UCLA Bruins at LSU Tigers

UCLA Bruins at LSU Tigers Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: LSU by 6.5 points

LSU by 6.5 points Date/Time: Sept. 21 at 3:30 PM ET

Sept. 21 at 3:30 PM ET TV Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Ohio +19.5 vs. Kentucky

Matchup: Ohio Bobcats at Kentucky Wildcats

Ohio Bobcats at Kentucky Wildcats Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Kentucky by 3.2 points

Kentucky by 3.2 points Date/Time: Sept. 21 at 12:45 PM ET

Sept. 21 at 12:45 PM ET TV Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Akron +28.5 vs. South Carolina

Matchup: Akron Zips at South Carolina Gamecocks

Akron Zips at South Carolina Gamecocks Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: South Carolina by 12.4 points

South Carolina by 12.4 points Date/Time: Sept. 21 at 7:30 PM ET

Sept. 21 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Oklahoma +7 vs. Tennessee

Matchup: Tennessee Volunteers at Oklahoma Sooners

Tennessee Volunteers at Oklahoma Sooners Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Oklahoma by 6.1 points

Oklahoma by 6.1 points Date/Time: Sept. 21 at 7:30 PM ET

Sept. 21 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Email newsletter signup

Use these spread picks at BetMGM today!

Best Week 4 SEC Total Bets

Over 45 – Akron vs. South Carolina

Matchup: Akron Zips at South Carolina Gamecocks

Akron Zips at South Carolina Gamecocks Projected Total: 55.7 points

55.7 points Date/Time: Sept. 21 at 7:30 PM ET

Sept. 21 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Under 67.5 – Georgia Southern vs. Ole Miss

Matchup: Georgia Southern Eagles at Ole Miss Rebels

Georgia Southern Eagles at Ole Miss Rebels Projected Total: 59.8 points

59.8 points Date/Time: Sept. 21 at 7:45 PM ET

Sept. 21 at 7:45 PM ET TV Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Under 52.5 – Louisiana-Monroe vs. Texas

Matchup: Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks at Texas Longhorns

Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks at Texas Longhorns Projected Total: 45.3 points

45.3 points Date/Time: Sept. 21 at 8:00 PM ET

Sept. 21 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: SEC Network+

Under 56.5 – UCLA vs. LSU

Matchup: UCLA Bruins at LSU Tigers

UCLA Bruins at LSU Tigers Projected Total: 50 points

50 points Date/Time: Sept. 21 at 3:30 PM ET

Sept. 21 at 3:30 PM ET TV Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Under 58.5 – Florida vs. Mississippi State

Matchup: Florida Gators at Mississippi State Bulldogs

Florida Gators at Mississippi State Bulldogs Projected Total: 55.5 points

55.5 points Date/Time: Sept. 21 at 12:00 PM ET

Sept. 21 at 12:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Take advantage of our picks and place your bet at BetMGM today!

Week 4 SEC Standings

Team 2023 Record 2023 PF/G vs PA/G 2023 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G Georgia 3-0 (1-0 SEC) 31.7 / 6.0 402.3 / 202.0 LSU 2-1 (1-0 SEC) 33.3 / 27.0 405.3 / 380.0 Texas A&M 2-1 (1-0 SEC) 32.7 / 17.7 421.0 / 312.0 South Carolina 2-1 (1-1 SEC) 29.0 / 20.3 312.7 / 301.7 Alabama 3-0 (0-0 SEC) 49.0 / 8.7 466.7 / 248.0 Tennessee 3-0 (0-0 SEC) 63.7 / 4.3 639.3 / 160.7 Ole Miss 3-0 (0-0 SEC) 56.0 / 3.0 692.3 / 254.0 Missouri 3-0 (0-0 SEC) 38.7 / 7.0 482.3 / 184.0 Oklahoma 3-0 (0-0 SEC) 33.7 / 11.3 325.3 / 264.7 Texas 3-0 (0-0 SEC) 46.3 / 6.3 516.0 / 245.3 Vanderbilt 2-1 (0-0 SEC) 40.3 / 21.0 364.3 / 298.0 Auburn 2-1 (0-0 SEC) 44.0 / 14.3 472.3 / 340.0 Arkansas 2-1 (0-0 SEC) 46.0 / 22.0 587.3 / 289.7 Mississippi State 1-2 (0-0 SEC) 32.0 / 26.0 375.7 / 388.0 Florida 1-2 (0-1 SEC) 27.3 / 27.0 398.0 / 407.3 Kentucky 1-2 (0-2 SEC) 16.3 / 14.7 261.3 / 215.0

Watch SEC games all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.