SEC Football Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Week 4
Published 2:13 pm Wednesday, September 18, 2024
Looking for information on the best bets in SEC play in Week 4? Our computer model likes betting on the over/under in the Akron vs. South Carolina matchup, and taking Bowling Green (+22.5) over Texas A&M against the spread. You can see more insights on those college football games, and other potential options to use in a parlay, in the article below.
Best Week 4 SEC Spread Bets
Pick: Bowling Green +22.5 vs. Texas A&M
- Matchup: Bowling Green Falcons at Texas A&M Aggies
- Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Texas A&M by 2.8 points
- Date/Time: Sept. 21 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
Pick: UCLA +24.5 vs. LSU
- Matchup: UCLA Bruins at LSU Tigers
- Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: LSU by 6.5 points
- Date/Time: Sept. 21 at 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Ohio +19.5 vs. Kentucky
- Matchup: Ohio Bobcats at Kentucky Wildcats
- Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Kentucky by 3.2 points
- Date/Time: Sept. 21 at 12:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Akron +28.5 vs. South Carolina
- Matchup: Akron Zips at South Carolina Gamecocks
- Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: South Carolina by 12.4 points
- Date/Time: Sept. 21 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPNU
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Oklahoma +7 vs. Tennessee
- Matchup: Tennessee Volunteers at Oklahoma Sooners
- Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Oklahoma by 6.1 points
- Date/Time: Sept. 21 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Best Week 4 SEC Total Bets
Over 45 – Akron vs. South Carolina
- Matchup: Akron Zips at South Carolina Gamecocks
- Projected Total: 55.7 points
- Date/Time: Sept. 21 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPNU
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Under 67.5 – Georgia Southern vs. Ole Miss
- Matchup: Georgia Southern Eagles at Ole Miss Rebels
- Projected Total: 59.8 points
- Date/Time: Sept. 21 at 7:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Under 52.5 – Louisiana-Monroe vs. Texas
- Matchup: Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks at Texas Longhorns
- Projected Total: 45.3 points
- Date/Time: Sept. 21 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
Under 56.5 – UCLA vs. LSU
- Matchup: UCLA Bruins at LSU Tigers
- Projected Total: 50 points
- Date/Time: Sept. 21 at 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Under 58.5 – Florida vs. Mississippi State
- Matchup: Florida Gators at Mississippi State Bulldogs
- Projected Total: 55.5 points
- Date/Time: Sept. 21 at 12:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Week 4 SEC Standings
|Team
|2023 Record
|2023 PF/G vs PA/G
|2023 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G
|Georgia
|3-0 (1-0 SEC)
|31.7 / 6.0
|402.3 / 202.0
|LSU
|2-1 (1-0 SEC)
|33.3 / 27.0
|405.3 / 380.0
|Texas A&M
|2-1 (1-0 SEC)
|32.7 / 17.7
|421.0 / 312.0
|South Carolina
|2-1 (1-1 SEC)
|29.0 / 20.3
|312.7 / 301.7
|Alabama
|3-0 (0-0 SEC)
|49.0 / 8.7
|466.7 / 248.0
|Tennessee
|3-0 (0-0 SEC)
|63.7 / 4.3
|639.3 / 160.7
|Ole Miss
|3-0 (0-0 SEC)
|56.0 / 3.0
|692.3 / 254.0
|Missouri
|3-0 (0-0 SEC)
|38.7 / 7.0
|482.3 / 184.0
|Oklahoma
|3-0 (0-0 SEC)
|33.7 / 11.3
|325.3 / 264.7
|Texas
|3-0 (0-0 SEC)
|46.3 / 6.3
|516.0 / 245.3
|Vanderbilt
|2-1 (0-0 SEC)
|40.3 / 21.0
|364.3 / 298.0
|Auburn
|2-1 (0-0 SEC)
|44.0 / 14.3
|472.3 / 340.0
|Arkansas
|2-1 (0-0 SEC)
|46.0 / 22.0
|587.3 / 289.7
|Mississippi State
|1-2 (0-0 SEC)
|32.0 / 26.0
|375.7 / 388.0
|Florida
|1-2 (0-1 SEC)
|27.3 / 27.0
|398.0 / 407.3
|Kentucky
|1-2 (0-2 SEC)
|16.3 / 14.7
|261.3 / 215.0
