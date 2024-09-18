Search for interstate shooter scaled back Published 8:00 am Wednesday, September 18, 2024

Gov. Andy Beshear and Kentucky State Police (KSP), along with local, state and federal partners, announced on Tuesday a scaling back in the search for Joseph Couch, the man accused of shooting five people Sept. 7 on Interstate 75 in Laurel County.

According to the governor and KSP Commissioner Phillip Burnett Jr., law enforcement plans to move search assets out of Daniel Boone National Forest and into the community.

The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office will lead the investigation, while the KSP will continue to lead search efforts through aircraft as well as cameras that have been placed throughout the forest.

“In the beginning, the best way to find the suspect was in the forest,” Gov. Beshear said during a press briefing in London. “As that has become less likely over the past several days, our best plan to provide safety now is to augment law enforcement in this community to where our people are. We will begin transitioning from a manhunt to a larger presence in the community. We stand united in this approach and our commitment to protect people of this region.”

During the briefing, Burnett described some of the changes.

“This will include moving patrols onto roadways, increasing security and visibility at local schools and bus routes and increasing the presence of law enforcement at local sporting events. We feel the best way to prioritize community safety is to use technology and aircraft while transitioning the bulk of our state and local law enforcement resources out of the forest and into our communities.”

The governor said he spoke with local superintendents Tuesday morning, and the state will continue to collaborate with local school administrators. KSP is also increasing safety initiatives in the London area, which will include school bus escorts and marked cruiser patrols outside of schools.

“Rockcastle and Whitley County schools have resumed classes with additional local and state law enforcement presence, and the state is working with other districts to accomplish the same,” Beshear noted.

U.S. Marshal Jeremy Honaker said that Couch is considered a fugitive, and the federal fugitive task force will continue to provide resources to local and state agencies to aid in his apprehension.

“We will continue daily to search and bring Mr. Couch to justice so that the people of Laurel County, and surrounding counties, will feel safe again,” said Laurel County Sheriff John Root.

Couch faces five counts of attempted murder and five counts of first-degree assault.