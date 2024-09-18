LOCAL SPORTS Published 7:51 pm Wednesday, September 18, 2024

Taylor’s double-double helps Lady Dragons win on 8th Grade Night

Talae Taylor celebrated 8th Grade Night with a 14-point, 10-rebound night as the Harlan Lady Dragons defeated visiting Lynn Camp 48-38 on Monday. Addyson Patton led Harlan with 21 points.

Jayden Petrey paced Lynn Camp with 19 points.

Khloe Daniels led Harlan to a 37-0 rout in fifth- and sixth-grade action with nine points and seven rebounds.

Harlan fell 30-21 to Middlesboro in seventh- and eighth-grade action last week after winning 32-5 in fifth- and sixth-grade action.

Chrissy Saylor scored five to lead Harlan in the seventh- and eighth-grade game. Jerrah Phillips poured in 15 in the fifth- and sixth-grade game.

———

Harlan (48) — Addyson Patton 21, Talae Taylor 14, Crissy Saylor 4, Clarissa Yost 9.

Lynn Camp (38) — Jayden Petrey 19, Sophia Walker 7, Hailey Martin 2, Addison 7, Lois Wyatt 3

———

Harlan (37) – Bella Lemar 6, Lilly Daniels 8, Khloe Daniels 9, Jerrah Phillips 7, Addison Sanford 2, Baylee Clark 2, Hannah Gilbert

Lynn Camp (0)

———

Middlesboro (30) — K. Rogers 9, A. Petty 16, L. Maris 4, C. Partin 1

Harlan (21) — Talae Taylor 4, Clarissa Yost 5, Chrissy Saylor 5, Addyson Patton 4, JaLynn Pennington 2, Khloe Daniels 1

———

Harlan (32) —Khloe Daniels 5, Lilly Daniels 2, Jerrah Phillips 15, Bella Lemar 9, Baylee Clark 1

Middlesboro (5) — Lilly Maris 5

Simpson, Napier each score 17 as Lady Cats defeat Wallins

Jaycee Simpson and Taylynn Napier each scored 17 points and Shasta Brackett added 13 as Rosspoint overpowered visiting Wallins 64-23 in seventh- and eighth-grade basketball action Tuesday.

Raegan Landa led Wallins with 15 points.

Jocelynn Miracle scored 10 points as Rosspoint rolled to a 40-2 win in fifth- and sixth-grade action.

———

Rosspoint (64) — Jaycee Simpson 17, Taylynn Napier 17, Shasta Brackett 13, Kenadee Sturgill 8, Aiselyn Sexton 5, Crissalyn Jones 4

Wallins (23) — Raegan Landa 15, Brooke Haywood 6, Kayleigh Colinger 2

———

Rosspoint (40) — Crissalynn Jones 8, Jocelynn Miracle 10, Annie Burton 9, Morgyn Belcher 4, Andrea Napier 3, Claire Bruce 2, Blakely Snelling 4.

Wallins (2) — Katlyn Hall 2.

Trojanettes claim doubleheader win over Evarts

Natalie Moore scored 14 points and Maddie Woods added 10 as James A. Cawood defeated visiting Evarts 32-23 on Tuesday.

Khloe Carr paced Evarts with 10 points.

Addy Creech scored 10 points as JACES edged Evarts 26-26 in fifth- and sixth-grade action.

Sadie Clark led Evarts with 10 points.

———

James A. Cawood (32) — Maddie Woods 10, Addy Creech 6, Haley Collins 2, Natalie Moore 14.

Evarts (23) — Khloe Carr 10, Carly Smith 5, Macy Middleton 3, Sadie Clark 5.

———

James A. Cawood (26) — Addy Creech 10, Cidda Middleton 2, Embrey Engle 8, Lilly Dean 4, Aislyn Engle 2.

Evarts (25) — Macy Middleton 3, Sadie Daniels 4, Bailey Haynes 2, Sadie Clark 10, Anna Kayte Clark 6.

Middleton, Griffith team for 46 as Black Mountain wins

Kelsie Middleton and Vanessa Griffith teamed for 46 points as Black Mountain won 52-37 at Cumberland in seventh- and eighth-grade basketball action.

Middleton scored 24 and Griffith added 22 to lead the Tigerettes.

Katie Smith led Cumberland with 15 points. Addie Surber scored 10.

Torrie Sundy scored 12 points as Cumberland won 22-4 in the fifth- and sixth-grade game.

———

Black Mountain (52) — Kelsie Middleton 24, Vanessa Griffith 22, Dani Bennett 2, Bailey Burkhart 4.

Cumberland (37) — Julionna Johnson 4, Addie Surber 10, Katie Smith 15, Lilly Scott 2, Bianna Barrett 2, Anistyn Lewis 4.

———

Cumberland (22) — Torrie Sunday 12, Kayle White 2, Myli Marshall 4, Makinze Adams 4.

Black Mountain (4) — Olivia Whitaker 4.

Balanced attack carries Rosspoint to win at Black Mountain

Jaycee Simpson and Kenadee Sturgill teamed for 37 points as Rosspoint remained unbeaten on the season with a 62-22 win Monday at Black Mountain in seventh- and eighth-grade basketball action.

Simpson scored 19, Sturgill tossed in 18 and Taylynn Napier added 12 to lead the Lady Cats.

Vanessa Griffith paced Black Mountain with 12 points.

Jocelyn Miracle scored 13 points and Crissalyn Jones added 12 as Rosspoint followed to a 54-4 win in fifth- and sixth-grade action.

———

Rosspoint (62) — Jaycee Simpson 19, Kenadee Sturgill 18, Taylynn Napier 12, Shasta Brackett 5, Aiselyn Sexton 4, Barbara Osborne 2, Natalie Jenkins 2.

Black Mountain (22) — Vanessa Griffith 12, Kelsie Middleton 8, Bailey Burkhart 2

———

Rosspoint (54) — Crissalynn Jones 12, Jocelynn Miracle 13, Morgyn Belcher 10, Annie Burton 5, Andrea Napier 4, Lillie Carver 4, Zoey Reed 4, Blakely Snelling 2.

Black Mountain (4) Kailey Middleton 2, Olivia Whitaker 2.

Carr scores 16 as Lady Cats edge Cawood

Led by a 16-point performance from Khloe Carr, Evarts edged visiting Cawood 25-22 in seventh- and eighth-grade basketball action Monday.

EmlhyMoore and Campbell Thompson each scored six for Cawood.

Cawood won 33-8 in the fifth- and sixth-grade game as Campbell Thompson scored 13 and Bella Ford added 12 for the Lady Comets.

———

—

Evarts (25) — Khloe Carr 16, Carly Smith 8, Bailey Haynes 1.

Cawood (22) — Emily Moore 6, Daisy Brewer 2, Campbell Thompson 6, Bella Ford 4, Addy Cochran 3, Caroline Patterson 1.

———

Cawood (33) — Campbell Thompson 13, Bella Ford 12, Addy Cochran 6, Natalie Charles 2.

Evarts (8) — Macy Middleton 2, Sadie Daniels 2, Bailey Haynes 2, Sadie Clark 2.

Wallins downs Cumberland as three reach double digits

Three Lady Devils reached double figured as Wallins rolled to a 44-19 win Monday at Cumberland in seventh0 and eighht-grade basketball action.

Mahalah Hall tossed in 15, Raegan Landa scored 14 and Brooke Haywood added 11 for Wallins.

Lilly Scott and Brianna Barrett paced Cumberland with five points each.

———

Wallins (44) — Raegan Landa 14, Kayleigh Colinger 2, Mahalah Hall 15, Kylee Templeton 2, Brooke Haywood 11.

Cumberland (19) — Julianna Johnson 2, Addie Surber 3, Katie Smith 2, Lilly Scott 5, Brianna Barrett 5, Torrie Sundy 2.

Strange, Burnett lead Lady Lions past Williamsburg

Led by 14 points from Clara Strange and 10 from Kaelyn Burnett, Pineville rolled to t a 36-17 win Monday at Williamsburg in seventh- and eighth-grade basketball action

Kendall Hamblin led Williamsburg with nine points.

Lainey Smith scored eight as Pineville won 29-10 in fifth- and sixth-grade action.

Ellie Russell led Williamsburg with six points.

The Lady Lions won 16-1 in a third- and fourth-grade game.

Strange scored 11 points and Hannah Abner added 10 as Pineville defeated Middlesboro 26-19 in seventh- and eighth-grade basketball action on Friday.

Kaprice Rogers led Middlesboro with 11 points.

———

Pineville (36) — Clara Strange 14, Kaelyn Burnett 10, Hannah Abner 7, Jacklyn Patrick 3, Caylee Partin 2. Williamsburg (17) — Kendel Hamblin 9, Bri Morgan 5, Savannah Dobney 3

———

Pineville (29) Lainey Smith 8, Ally Fugate 7, Whitley Miracle 5, MaKinley Partin 4, Annison Hayes 4, Abbie Collet 1.

Williamsburg (10) Ellie Russell 6, Lydia Moss 3, Presley Bellner 1

———

Pineville (16) — Riley Beckett 4, Addison West 4, Amaya Barnett 3, Adilynn Baker 3, Rachel Abner 2.

Williamsburg (1) — Kinslee Cavern 1.

———

Pineville (26) — Clara Strange 11, Hannah Abner 10, Kaelyn Burnett 3, Jacklyn Patrick 2.

Middlesboro (19) — Kaprice Rogers 11, Azailyah Petty 4, Gulianna Nutter 2, Claire Partin 2.

———

Pineville (21) — Ally Fugate 7, Whitley Miracle 6, MaKinley Partin 5, Lainey Smith 2, Caroline Sams 1.

Middlesboro (11) — Gulianna Nutter 6, Gwendolyn Killion 3, Kinley Farr 1, Peyton Lloyd 1.

———

Pineville (15) — Addison West 8, Riley Beckett 3, Amaya Barnett 2, Adilynn Baker 2.

Middlesboro (2) — Rachel Mason 2.