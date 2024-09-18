Lady Dragons avenge district loss with 5-set victory at Mboro Published 9:40 pm Wednesday, September 18, 2024

Harlan earned its first district win of the season and avenged an earlier loss at home with a hard-fought five-set victory Tuesday at Middlesboro.

Annie Hoskins led the Lady Dragons once again with 20 kills, 11 aces, 10 digs, two assists and one block. Kaylee Roark added 13 aces, nine kills, nine digs and one assist. Kamryn Blanton had 10 assists, nine dig, two aces and two kills. Gracie Hensley added 22 assists, along with 12 digs, three kills and three aces. Peyshaunce Wynn contributed six aces, six kills and four digs. Addison Campbell added five aces and five digs. Carley Jump chipped in with 16 digs.

“These girls fought hard tonight. They gave up a few more points than I would have liked, but when push come to shove they fought,” Harlan coach Sierra Crow said. “Annie and Kaylee were hot on their serves and the net, but that’s not possible without the combined 32 assists from Gracie and Kamryn. Addison continually works hard and covers a lot of the court for us. Peyshaunce stepped up with some key aces and kills in crucial parts of each set. Her serve is getting more consistent each game. Carley was key in the backline and worked hard to keep the ball in play. Overall, it was a great night of volleyball for my girls.”

No statistics were submitted for Middlesboro.

The 4-8 Lady Dragons return to action Thursday at home against Bell County. The 2-7 Lady Jackets travel to Red Bird on Thursday.