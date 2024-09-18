How to Watch the Braves vs. Reds Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Sept. 18
Published 7:08 am Wednesday, September 18, 2024
The Atlanta Braves and Jorge Soler will take on TJ Friedl and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on Wednesday, with the first pitch at 6:40 p.m. ET.
Braves vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, September 18, 2024
- Time: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Great American Ball Park
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Braves average 1.3 home runs per game to rank seventh in MLB action with 191 total home runs.
- Atlanta is 12th in baseball, slugging .409.
- The Braves have the 19th-ranked batting average in the majors (.240).
- Atlanta is the 16th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.3 runs per game (646 total).
- The Braves are 19th in MLB with a .307 on-base percentage.
- The Braves strike out 9 times per game, the No. 23 mark in baseball.
- Atlanta has the second-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.56).
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Atlanta’s pitching staff paces the majors.
- Pitchers for the Braves combine for the No. 6-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.216).
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- Spencer Schwellenbach gets the start for the Braves, his 19th of the season. He is 6-7 with a 3.73 ERA and 113 strikeouts through 103 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Friday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the righty went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
- Schwellenbach has registered nine quality starts this season.
- Schwellenbach will try to prolong a four-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he’s averaging 5.7 frames per appearance).
- In two of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/13/2024
|Dodgers
|W 6-2
|Home
|Spencer Schwellenbach
|Landon Knack
|9/14/2024
|Dodgers
|W 10-1
|Home
|Chris Sale
|Jack Flaherty
|9/15/2024
|Dodgers
|L 9-2
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Walker Buehler
|9/16/2024
|Dodgers
|L 9-0
|Home
|Max Fried
|Yoshinobu Yamamoto
|9/17/2024
|Reds
|L 6-5
|Away
|Grant Holmes
|Brandon Williamson
|9/18/2024
|Reds
|–
|Away
|Spencer Schwellenbach
|Jakob Junis
|9/19/2024
|Reds
|–
|Away
|Chris Sale
|Julian Aguiar
|9/20/2024
|Marlins
|–
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Valente Bellozo
|9/21/2024
|Marlins
|–
|Away
|Max Fried
|Adam Oller
|9/22/2024
|Marlins
|–
|Away
|–
|Darren McCaughan
|9/24/2024
|Mets
|–
|Home
|Spencer Schwellenbach
|José Quintana
