How to Watch the Braves vs. Reds Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Sept. 18 Published 7:08 am Wednesday, September 18, 2024

The Atlanta Braves and Jorge Soler will take on TJ Friedl and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on Wednesday, with the first pitch at 6:40 p.m. ET.

Watch MLB, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Braves vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

Date: Wednesday, September 18, 2024

Wednesday, September 18, 2024 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Email newsletter signup

Catch MLB action all season long on Fubo!.

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves average 1.3 home runs per game to rank seventh in MLB action with 191 total home runs.

Atlanta is 12th in baseball, slugging .409.

The Braves have the 19th-ranked batting average in the majors (.240).

Atlanta is the 16th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.3 runs per game (646 total).

The Braves are 19th in MLB with a .307 on-base percentage.

The Braves strike out 9 times per game, the No. 23 mark in baseball.

Atlanta has the second-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.56).

The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Atlanta’s pitching staff paces the majors.

Pitchers for the Braves combine for the No. 6-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.216).

Place your bets on any MLB matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Spencer Schwellenbach gets the start for the Braves, his 19th of the season. He is 6-7 with a 3.73 ERA and 113 strikeouts through 103 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent appearance came on Friday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the righty went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.

Schwellenbach has registered nine quality starts this season.

Schwellenbach will try to prolong a four-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he’s averaging 5.7 frames per appearance).

In two of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.

Rep your team with officially licensed MLB gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 9/13/2024 Dodgers W 6-2 Home Spencer Schwellenbach Landon Knack 9/14/2024 Dodgers W 10-1 Home Chris Sale Jack Flaherty 9/15/2024 Dodgers L 9-2 Home Charlie Morton Walker Buehler 9/16/2024 Dodgers L 9-0 Home Max Fried Yoshinobu Yamamoto 9/17/2024 Reds L 6-5 Away Grant Holmes Brandon Williamson 9/18/2024 Reds – Away Spencer Schwellenbach Jakob Junis 9/19/2024 Reds – Away Chris Sale Julian Aguiar 9/20/2024 Marlins – Away Charlie Morton Valente Bellozo 9/21/2024 Marlins – Away Max Fried Adam Oller 9/22/2024 Marlins – Away – Darren McCaughan 9/24/2024 Mets – Home Spencer Schwellenbach José Quintana

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.