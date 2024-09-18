Carr flying under the radar Published 8:00 am Wednesday, September 18, 2024

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

With Big Blue Madness only about a month away, curiosity about coach Mark Pope’s team only seems to intensify and one player that might not be getting the attention he should be is Wake Forest transfer Andrew Carr.

The 6-11 Carr started every game at Wake Forest last season and was second on the team in rebounding, third in minutes played and fourth in scoring. He averaged 13.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.5 blocks per game and shot 52.6 percent from the field, including 37 percent from 3 — and he figures to get a lot more than the 97 3-point tries he had last season in Pope’s offense.

Carr has averaged 11 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game in 117 career games at Delaware and Wake Forest.

Email newsletter signup

Statistics guru Evan Miyakawa (EvanMiya.com) likes everything about Carr’s game and his fit into Pope’s system.

“He can shoot it from deep. He can stretch the floor playing at the 4 or the 5 but he can also rebound or block a shot. He’s super efficient inside,” Miyakawa said. “He elevates the play of others and that points to a really well rounded player for Kentucky this year.”

Carr was one of the first players Pope targeted after he got the Kentucky job because of his versatile skill set that included shooting 66 percent on over 200 attempts from 2-point range last season.

“He just makes great decisions. Bigs are usually one-decision guys but he can stack three on top of each other,” the Kentucky coach said. “He’s super mobile but also has terrific physicality.

“If you asked me if I would be comfortable putting the ball into Andrew Carr’s hands down the stretch with the game on the line, I would say I would be 100 percent comfortable with that.”