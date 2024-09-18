Braves vs. Reds: Betting Preview for Sept. 18 Published 5:25 am Wednesday, September 18, 2024

Atlanta Braves (81-70) will square off against the Cincinnati Reds (74-78) at Great American Ball Park on Wednesday, Sept. 18 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Currently sitting at 98 RBI, Marcell Ozuna will be looking to knock in his 100th run of the season.

The Braves, at -150, are the favorites in this game, while the Reds are underdogs at +125. The total for this contest is 8.5.

Email newsletter signup

Place your bets on any MLB matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Braves vs. Reds Game Info

Date: Wednesday, September 18, 2024

Wednesday, September 18, 2024 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch MLB, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Matchup Betting Info

Moneyline Favorite: Braves -150

Braves -150 Moneyline Underdog: Reds +125

Reds +125 Over/Under: 8.5 runs (Over: -110, Under: -110)

Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

The Braves will send Spencer Schwellenbach (6-7) to the mound to make his 19th start of the season. He is 6-7 with a 3.73 ERA and 113 strikeouts in 103 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Friday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the righty threw six innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.

Schwellenbach heads into the game with nine quality starts under his belt this year.

Schwellenbach will look to last five or more innings for his fourth straight start. He’s averaging 5.7 innings per outing.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in two of his 18 appearances this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed MLB gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Braves Hitting & Pitching Performance

The Braves are seventh-best in MLB play with 191 total home runs.

Atlanta is 12th in MLB, slugging .409.

The Braves’ .240 batting average ranks 19th in the majors.

Atlanta ranks 16th in runs scored with 646 (4.3 per game).

The Braves rank 19th in MLB with a .307 on-base percentage.

The Braves strike out 9 times per game, the No. 23 average in the majors.

Atlanta has the second-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.56).

The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.6 K/9, the first-best in MLB.

Pitchers for the Braves combine for the No. 6-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.216).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.