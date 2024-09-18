Best Bets, Predictions & Odds for the Oklahoma vs. Tennessee Game – Saturday, Sept. 21
Published 10:23 pm Wednesday, September 18, 2024
SEC opponents will clash when the No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers (3-0) battle the No. 15 Oklahoma Sooners (3-0). Below, we break down the odds and best bets for you.
When and Where is Tennessee vs. Oklahoma
- Date: Saturday, September 21, 2024
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Norman, Oklahoma
- Venue: Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium
Tennessee vs. Oklahoma Prediction & Moneyline Pick
- Prediction: Oklahoma 31, Tennessee 25
- Tennessee is -281 on the moneyline, and Oklahoma is +225.
- Tennessee has been listed as the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they won both of the games.
- The Volunteers have played as a moneyline favorite of -281 or shorter in just two games this season, and they won both.
- This is the first time Oklahoma will play as an underdog this season.
- The Sooners have not been a bigger underdog this season than the +225 moneyline set for this game.
- The Volunteers have an implied moneyline win probability of 73.8% in this contest.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
Oklahoma (+7)
- Thus far this season, Tennessee is unbeaten against the spread.
- The Volunteers have always covered the spread this season when favored by 7 points or more.
- So far in 2024 Oklahoma has two wins against the spread.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Under (57.5)
- Tennessee and its opponents have combined for over Saturday’s total of 57.5 points twice this season.
- There has not been a Oklahoma game this season with more combined scoring than Saturday’s point total of 57.5.
- Together, the two teams combine for 97.4 points per game, 39.9 points more than the point total of 57.5 for this matchup.
Key Stats Splits
Tennessee
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|61.3
|62.5
|60.0
|Implied Total AVG
|45.0
|56.0
|34.0
|ATS Record
|2-0-0
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|Over/Under Record
|2-0-0
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|2-0
|1-0
|1-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
Oklahoma
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|51.7
|51.7
|Implied Total AVG
|40.0
|40.0
|ATS Record
|2-1-0
|2-1-0
|0-0-0
|Over/Under Record
|1-2-0
|1-2-0
|0-0-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|3-0
|3-0
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
