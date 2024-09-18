Best Bets, Predictions & Odds for the Oklahoma vs. Tennessee Game – Saturday, Sept. 21 Published 10:23 pm Wednesday, September 18, 2024

SEC opponents will clash when the No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers (3-0) battle the No. 15 Oklahoma Sooners (3-0). Below, we break down the odds and best bets for you.

BetMGM is one of the most trusted Sportsbooks in the nation. Start with as little as $1 and place your bets today.

When and Where is Tennessee vs. Oklahoma

Date: Saturday, September 21, 2024

Saturday, September 21, 2024 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Norman, Oklahoma

Norman, Oklahoma Venue: Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium

Tennessee vs. Oklahoma Prediction & Moneyline Pick

Prediction: Oklahoma 31, Tennessee 25

Oklahoma 31, Tennessee 25 Tennessee is -281 on the moneyline, and Oklahoma is +225.

Tennessee has been listed as the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they won both of the games.

The Volunteers have played as a moneyline favorite of -281 or shorter in just two games this season, and they won both.

This is the first time Oklahoma will play as an underdog this season.

The Sooners have not been a bigger underdog this season than the +225 moneyline set for this game.

The Volunteers have an implied moneyline win probability of 73.8% in this contest.

Email newsletter signup

Make your moneyline wager right now at BetMGM.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Oklahoma (+7)



Thus far this season, Tennessee is unbeaten against the spread.

The Volunteers have always covered the spread this season when favored by 7 points or more.

So far in 2024 Oklahoma has two wins against the spread.

You can place your bet against the spread at BetMGM.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (57.5)

Under (57.5) Tennessee and its opponents have combined for over Saturday’s total of 57.5 points twice this season.

There has not been a Oklahoma game this season with more combined scoring than Saturday’s point total of 57.5.

Together, the two teams combine for 97.4 points per game, 39.9 points more than the point total of 57.5 for this matchup.

Like that over/under recommendation? Take advantage now at BetMGM.

Key Stats Splits

Tennessee Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 61.3 62.5 60.0 Implied Total AVG 45.0 56.0 34.0 ATS Record 2-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 Over/Under Record 2-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-0 1-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Oklahoma Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 51.7 51.7 Implied Total AVG 40.0 40.0 ATS Record 2-1-0 2-1-0 0-0-0 Over/Under Record 1-2-0 1-2-0 0-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-0 3-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.