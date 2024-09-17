WNBA Betting Picks: Tuesday, Sept. 17 Published 1:38 am Tuesday, September 17, 2024

Need help with your bets on today’s WNBA slate? Don’t worry. You’ll find computer projections for the spread and total of every game, plus more information for each matchup, below.

WNBA Picks Today – Sept. 17

New York Liberty at Washington Mystics

Odds & Predictions

Spread Pick: Mystics (+8.5)

Mystics (+8.5) Total Pick: Over (161.5)

Over (161.5) Prediction: Liberty 85, Mystics 77

How to Watch

Location: Washington, District of Columbia

Washington, District of Columbia Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV, WWOR, MNMT, and Liberty Live

NBA TV, WWOR, MNMT, and Liberty Live Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Minnesota Lynx at Connecticut Sun

Odds & Predictions

Spread Pick: Lynx (+1.5)

Lynx (+1.5) Total Pick: Over (154.5)

Over (154.5) Prediction: Sun 79, Lynx 78

How to Watch

Location: Uncasville, Connecticut

Uncasville, Connecticut Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-BOS and BSNX

NBCS-BOS and BSNX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Chicago Sky at Atlanta Dream

Odds & Predictions

Spread Pick: Sky (+5.5)

Sky (+5.5) Total Pick: Over (154.5)

Over (154.5) Prediction: Dream 82, Sky 77

How to Watch

Location: College Park, Georgia

College Park, Georgia Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: The U and Peachtree TV

Las Vegas Aces at Seattle Storm

Odds & Predictions

Spread Pick: Aces (+5.5)

Aces (+5.5) Total Pick: Over (163.5)

Over (163.5) Prediction: Storm 83, Aces 81

How to Watch

Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV, FOX13+, Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network, and Amazon Prime Video

NBA TV, FOX13+, Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network, and Amazon Prime Video Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Phoenix Mercury at Los Angeles Sparks

Odds & Predictions

Spread Pick: Sparks (+3.5)

Sparks (+3.5) Total Pick: Over (163.5)

Over (163.5) Prediction: Mercury 84, Sparks 82

How to Watch

Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: CBS Sports Network, AZFamily, Mercury Live, and SportsNet LA

CBS Sports Network, AZFamily, Mercury Live, and SportsNet LA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

