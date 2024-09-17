Tyler Boyd Fantasy Projections: Week 3 vs. the Packers Published 2:40 pm Tuesday, September 17, 2024

Wideout Tyler Boyd faces a matchup against the 26th-ranked pass defense in the NFL (232 yards conceded per game) in Week 3, when his Tennessee Titans take on the Green Bay Packers, Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

When setting your fantasy football lineup this week, is Boyd worth inserting into your starting lineup? For analysis on his matchup against the Packers, we’ve got you covered.

Tyler Boyd Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans vs. Green Bay Packers

Tennessee Titans vs. Green Bay Packers Projected Fantasy Points: 3.3

3.3 Game Day & Time: September 22, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

September 22, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

Tyler Boyd Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 1.8 5 3 18 0 Week 2 @Jets 2.6 5 2 26 0

Tyler Boyd Fantasy Stats

With 4.4 fantasy points (2.2 per game) in 2024, Boyd is ranked 222nd overall in the league and 77th at his position.

Boyd has accumulated 4.4 fantasy points in his two games this year. He has 44 yards receiving, on five catches (10 targets), and zero touchdowns.

Looking at his previous game, last week against the New York Jets, Boyd put up a stat line of: two catches, 26 yards. He ended up with 2.6 fantasy points.

