Treylon Burks Fantasy Projections: Week 3 vs. the Packers Published 2:40 pm Tuesday, September 17, 2024

Tennessee Titans wideout Treylon Burks will match up with the 26th-ranked passing defense of the Green Bay Packers (232 yards allowed per game) in Week 3, at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Is Burks’ game versus the Packers this week a good time to use him in fantasy? Below, we break down his relevant fantasy numbers.

Treylon Burks Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans vs. Green Bay Packers

Tennessee Titans vs. Green Bay Packers Projected Fantasy Points: 2.54

2.54 Game Day & Time: September 22, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

September 22, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

Treylon Burks Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 0.3 2 1 2 0 Week 2 @Jets 0 1 0 0 0

Treylon Burks Fantasy Stats

Burks has 0.3 fantasy points (0.2 per game), 132nd at his position and 358th in the league.

In two games Burks has one reception on three targets, for two yards, and a total of 0.3 fantasy points.

