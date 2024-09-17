Treylon Burks Fantasy Projections: Week 3 vs. the Packers
Published 2:40 pm Tuesday, September 17, 2024
Tennessee Titans wideout Treylon Burks will match up with the 26th-ranked passing defense of the Green Bay Packers (232 yards allowed per game) in Week 3, at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.
Is Burks’ game versus the Packers this week a good time to use him in fantasy? Below, we break down his relevant fantasy numbers.
Treylon Burks Fantasy Projections
- Matchup: Tennessee Titans vs. Green Bay Packers
- Projected Fantasy Points: 2.54
- Game Day & Time: September 22, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX
Treylon Burks Fantasy Points by Week
|Week
|Opponent
|Fantasy Points
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Bears
|0.3
|2
|1
|2
|0
|Week 2
|@Jets
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
Treylon Burks Fantasy Stats
- Burks has 0.3 fantasy points (0.2 per game), 132nd at his position and 358th in the league.
- In two games Burks has one reception on three targets, for two yards, and a total of 0.3 fantasy points.
