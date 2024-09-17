Tony Pollard Fantasy Projections: Week 3 vs. the Packers Published 2:40 pm Tuesday, September 17, 2024

Running back Tony Pollard is looking at a matchup versus the 21st-ranked run defense in the NFL (142 yards allowed per game) in Week 3, when his Tennessee Titans take on the Green Bay Packers, Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

With his upcoming matchup versus the Packers this week, should Pollard be considered a lock for your fantasy football lineup? We break down the numbers and trends below.

Tony Pollard Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans vs. Green Bay Packers

Tennessee Titans vs. Green Bay Packers Projected Fantasy Points: 10.02

10.02 Game Day & Time: September 22, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

September 22, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Tony Pollard Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Bears 15.4 16 82 1 3 12 0 Week 2 @Jets 10.2 17 62 0 5 40 0

Tony Pollard Fantasy Stats

Pollard is 14th at his position, and 40th overall in the NFL, with 25.6 fantasy points (12.8 per game).

In his two games so far this year, Pollard has accumulated 25.6 fantasy points. He has rushed for 144 yards on 33 carries, with one touchdown, and has 52 yards receiving on eight catches (10 targets).

Looking at his previous game, last week versus the New York Jets, Pollard put up a stat line of: 17 carries, 62 yards; 5 receptions, 40 yards. He ended up with 10.2 fantasy points.

