Stoops optimistic

Kentucky’s performance in a 13-12 loss to No. Georgia Saturday gave coach Mark Stoops plenty of optimism for the future.

The Kentucky coach admitted he wasn’t happy with the one-point setback to the Bulldogs, but added he was pleased with the team’s ability to compete coming off a 31-6 blowout loss to South Carolina on Sept. 7.

“We’re happy with growth (and) I’m happy with the response,” Stoops said Monday. “I’m happy with the improvement that we made, and that’s what I’m looking for. I wanted to win the game. That’s that’s what we’re here for. But I am pleased that if we continue to take that attitude and have that leadership and that growth, and then we’ll find the results we’re looking for.”

The Kentucky coach said Sunday’s review of the contest against Georgia was “difficult” but not as hard as the previous week after the Wildcats dropped their conference opener to the Gamecocks.

“(It was) equally as difficult as last week but in different ways,” he said. “You feel like you had an opportunity to get a victory against a great football team and just came up short.”

The players agreed.

“The effort was there last week — the execution wasn’t there,” Kentucky defensive back Zion Childress said. “That was the biggest thing, being able to do your job, knowing what you need to do, and knowing your job.”

Most of the team’s struggles, Stoops said, comes down to simply making a play. He pointed out his team’s inability to take advantage of seven fumbles by his two previous opponents.

“It just comes down to finding some ways to make plays in critical moments to pull off a victory,” Stoops said. “If we can continue to have that attitude, continue to work, then good things are in store for us. One day at a time, one week at a time.”

Kentucky (1-2) closes out a four-game homestand to open the season against Ohio University Saturday and the Wildcats will be looking to end a two-losing streak before stepping back in Southeastern Conference play on Sept. 28 at Ole Miss.

“It’s about us and our preparation and what we do throughout the week to put ourselves in position to win,” Stoops said. “It’s back to work and we’re looking forward to the opportunity. Our focus, our discipline and execution. It’s focus, discipline and execution that’s going to put you in position to win those games and we did that much better in this game.”

The Bobcats (2-1) lost to Syracuse 38-22 in their season opener, but have won two straight, including a 21-6 win over Morgan State last Saturday.

“(They’re) a very good team,” Stoops said. “Looking at the MAC and some of the very big victories they have had, they’re not a joke. It’s a good league, good teams, good coaches. They play very well. Extremely balanced on offense. Defensively, very tough. They play very hard and they make you earn every yard.”