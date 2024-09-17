Senator Johnnie Turner injured in lawnmower crash Published 9:33 am Tuesday, September 17, 2024

Kentucky State Senator Johnnie Turner, R-Harlan, was injured in an incident on Sunday.

The news was confirmed according to a statement from Kentucky Senate President Robert Stiver (R), of Manchester.

According to a statement from Stiver, Turner was injured in an incident involving a riding lawn mower on Sunday afternoon, Sept. 15.

“Sen. Johnnie Turner remains in critical but stable condition at the University of Tennessee Medical Center. I’ve been in touch with Johnnie’s family, who are with him at the hospital,” said Stivers. “The family requests prayers for a speedy recovery.”

Kentucky State Police Public Information Officer Shane Jacobs verified the incident occurred on Sunday evening.

“At 7:58 p.m. a call came into Kentucky State Police Post 10, Harlan, that a lawnmower accident had occurred,” Jacobs said.

Jacobs said Turner was on a riding lawnmower when he went into an empty swimming pool on his property.

“The lawnmower and Mr. Turner went into the deep end of the pool…causing injuries to him requiring medical assistance,” Jacobs said. “At that time, dispatchers contacted an ambulance service and Troopers along with a fire department to assist.”

LifeGuard EMS and the Sunshine Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene.

Jacobs said Turner was taken to Harlan ARH Hospital where he was flown out for treatment.

As word of Turner’s situation spread, officials, friends and coworkers from around the state expressed their thoughts.

“Senator Turner is someone I’ve known for 30 years,” Harlan County Judge-Executive Dan Mosley said. “I was very sad to hear of his accident last night. I understand he is in critical but stable condition. I know he was airlifted to the University of Tennessee Medical Center, certainly Senator Turner, his family, and the people who are taking care of him are in my thoughts and prayers.”

Mosley mentioned he was with Turner on Thursday for a meeting with business owners in Harlan.

“We had a good visit,” Mosley said. “He was excited about returning to Frankfort…he was talking about some legislation he’s been working on; this is a very unfortunate circumstance, and I certainly pray he has a speedy recovery.”

Mosley pointed out Turner has helped secure important funding for Harlan County.

“Most recently, he was part of the legislative delegation – he and Representative (Adam) Bowling – that helped secure funding for the city of Evarts water situation, funding for the Wellness and Recreation Center project, he’s been very instrumental in getting the US 421 project back on the radar to be designed and built, construction is estimated to start on that project here in the near future. He’s been actively working on spot improvements on US 119 and US 421 across Pine Mountain.”

Mosley added Turner is well respected in the General Assembly.

“I’ve heard from several senators and representatives already today asking about his condition and wanting to know if there’s anything they can do,” Mosley said. “He’s well thought of.”

Kentucky State Representative for the 87th District Adam Bowling also expressed his concern for Turner.

“Our prayers are with Senator Turner, his family, and medical team,” said Bowling. “I am grateful they were able to stabilize his condition and hopeful that the strength and determination that make him an incredible advocate for his district will also lead to a speedy recovery and full healing.”

City of Harlan Mayor Joe Meadors expressed wishes for a successful recovery for Turner.

“We pray for a full and speedy recovery,” Meadors said. “We hope to be seeing him on the streets of Harlan again soon.”

Kentucky Senator for the 31st District Phillip Wheeler, R-, posted his concern for Turner to his social media account.

“I am asking for prayers for my dear friend and colleague Senator Johnnie L. Turner who was in a serious accident yesterday and remains hospitalized in critical condition,” Wheeler posted. “I have spoken with Johnnie’s family this morning. He is in critical but stable condition. Anyone that knows Johnnie will tell you that he is as tough as they come. Please keep Johnnie as well as his family in prayers.”

Turner represents the 29th Senate District which includes Harlan, Bell, Floyd, Knott, and Letcher Counties. He is on the Interim Joint Committees on Judiciary, Natural Resources and Energy, Transportation, and Banking and Insurance. Turner also serves on the Budget Review Subcommittee on Transportation.