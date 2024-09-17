Saints, Chargers, Week 3 NFL Power Rankings
Published 7:18 am Tuesday, September 17, 2024
Week 3 of the NFL schedule is upon us. To find out how every team measures up to the rest of the league, take a look at our power rankings below.
NFL Power Rankings
1. New Orleans Saints
- Current Record: 2-0 | Projected Record: 17-0
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +3000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 13th
- Last Game: W 44-19 vs Cowboys
Next Game
- Week 3 Opponent: Eagles
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 22
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
2. Los Angeles Chargers
- Current Record: 2-0 | Projected Record: 13-4
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +4000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 8th
- Last Game: W 26-3 vs Panthers
Next Game
- Week 3 Opponent: @ Steelers
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 22
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo
3. Pittsburgh Steelers
- Current Record: 2-0 | Projected Record: 15-2
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +4000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 9th
- Last Game: W 13-6 vs Broncos
Next Game
- Week 3 Opponent: Chargers
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 22
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo
4. Baltimore Ravens
- Current Record: 0-2 | Projected Record: 13-4
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1400
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 4th
- Last Game: L 26-23 vs Raiders
Next Game
- Week 3 Opponent: @ Cowboys
- Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 22
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
5. Buffalo Bills
- Current Record: 2-0 | Projected Record: 15-2
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1100
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 16th
- Last Game: W 31-10 vs Dolphins
Next Game
- Week 3 Opponent: Jaguars
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Monday, Sept. 23
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
6. Kansas City Chiefs
- Current Record: 2-0 | Projected Record: 12-5
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +450
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 12th
- Last Game: W 26-25 vs Bengals
Next Game
- Week 3 Opponent: @ Falcons
- Game Time: 8:20 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 22
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
7. Seattle Seahawks
- Current Record: 2-0 | Projected Record: 17-0
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +4000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 6th
- Last Game: W 23-20 vs Patriots
Next Game
- Week 3 Opponent: Dolphins
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 22
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo
8. Las Vegas Raiders
- Current Record: 1-1 | Projected Record: 14-3
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +15000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 3rd
- Last Game: W 26-23 vs Ravens
Next Game
- Week 3 Opponent: Panthers
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 22
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo
9. Dallas Cowboys
- Current Record: 1-1 | Projected Record: 14-3
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +2000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 10th
- Last Game: L 44-19 vs Saints
Next Game
- Week 3 Opponent: Ravens
- Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 22
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
10. Denver Broncos
- Current Record: 0-2 | Projected Record: 6-11
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +30000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 2nd
- Last Game: L 13-6 vs Steelers
Next Game
- Week 3 Opponent: @ Buccaneers
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 22
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
11. Cincinnati Bengals
- Current Record: 0-2 | Projected Record: 8-9
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +2000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 5th
- Last Game: L 26-25 vs Chiefs
Next Game
- Week 3 Opponent: Commanders
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on Monday, Sept. 23
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
12. New England Patriots
- Current Record: 1-1 | Projected Record: 11-6
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +30000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 7th
- Last Game: L 23-20 vs Seahawks
Next Game
- Week 3 Opponent: @ Jets
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on Thursday, Sept. 19
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Prime Video
13. San Francisco 49ers
- Current Record: 1-1 | Projected Record: 10-7
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +600
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 20th
- Last Game: L 23-17 vs Vikings
Next Game
- Week 3 Opponent: @ Rams
- Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 22
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
14. Atlanta Falcons
- Current Record: 1-1 | Projected Record: 8-9
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +3500
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 11th
- Last Game: W 22-21 vs Eagles
Next Game
- Week 3 Opponent: Chiefs
- Game Time: 8:20 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 22
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
15. Arizona Cardinals
- Current Record: 1-1 | Projected Record: 11-6
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +6600
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 15th
- Last Game: W 41-10 vs Rams
Next Game
- Week 3 Opponent: Lions
- Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 22
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
16. Minnesota Vikings
- Current Record: 2-0 | Projected Record: 14-3
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +5000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 30th
- Last Game: W 23-17 vs 49ers
Next Game
- Week 3 Opponent: Texans
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 22
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo
17. Philadelphia Eagles
- Current Record: 1-1 | Projected Record: 8-9
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1200
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 14th
- Last Game: L 22-21 vs Falcons
Next Game
- Week 3 Opponent: @ Saints
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 22
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
18. Green Bay Packers
- Current Record: 1-1 | Projected Record: 10-7
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +2500
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 22nd
- Last Game: W 16-10 vs Colts
Next Game
- Week 3 Opponent: @ Titans
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 22
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
19. Cleveland Browns
- Current Record: 1-1 | Projected Record: 4-13
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +5000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 19th
- Last Game: W 18-13 vs Jaguars
Next Game
- Week 3 Opponent: Giants
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 22
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
20. Houston Texans
- Current Record: 2-0 | Projected Record: 10-7
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1100
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 29th
- Last Game: W 19-13 vs Bears
Next Game
- Week 3 Opponent: @ Vikings
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 22
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo
21. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Current Record: 2-0 | Projected Record: 5-12
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +4000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 32nd
- Last Game: W 20-16 vs Lions
Next Game
- Week 3 Opponent: Broncos
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 22
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
22. Carolina Panthers
- Current Record: 0-2 | Projected Record: 4-13
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +75000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 1st
- Last Game: L 26-3 vs Chargers
Next Game
- Week 3 Opponent: @ Raiders
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 22
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo
23. Miami Dolphins
- Current Record: 1-1 | Projected Record: 5-12
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +4000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 17th
- Last Game: L 31-10 vs Bills
Next Game
- Week 3 Opponent: @ Seahawks
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 22
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo
24. Los Angeles Rams
- Current Record: 0-2 | Projected Record: 5-12
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +6600
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 18th
- Last Game: L 41-10 vs Cardinals
Next Game
- Week 3 Opponent: 49ers
- Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 22
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
25. Detroit Lions
- Current Record: 1-1 | Projected Record: 4-13
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1200
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 25th
- Last Game: L 20-16 vs Buccaneers
Next Game
- Week 3 Opponent: @ Cardinals
- Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 22
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
26. Chicago Bears
- Current Record: 1-1 | Projected Record: 4-13
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +5000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 28th
- Last Game: L 19-13 vs Texans
Next Game
- Week 3 Opponent: @ Colts
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 22
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo
27. Jacksonville Jaguars
- Current Record: 0-2 | Projected Record: 4-13
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +8000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 23rd
- Last Game: L 18-13 vs Browns
Next Game
- Week 3 Opponent: @ Bills
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Monday, Sept. 23
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
28. Indianapolis Colts
- Current Record: 0-2 | Projected Record: 6-11
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +10000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 21st
- Last Game: L 16-10 vs Packers
Next Game
- Week 3 Opponent: Bears
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 22
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo
29. New York Jets
- Current Record: 1-1 | Projected Record: 2-15
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1800
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 26th
- Last Game: W 24-17 vs Titans
Next Game
- Week 3 Opponent: Patriots
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on Thursday, Sept. 19
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Prime Video
30. Tennessee Titans
- Current Record: 0-2 | Projected Record: 0-17
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +25000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 27th
- Last Game: L 24-17 vs Jets
Next Game
- Week 3 Opponent: Packers
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 22
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
31. New York Giants
- Current Record: 0-2 | Projected Record: 1-16
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +50000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 24th
- Last Game: L 21-18 vs Commanders
Next Game
- Week 3 Opponent: @ Browns
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 22
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
32. Washington Commanders
- Current Record: 1-1 | Projected Record: 2-15
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +25000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 31st
- Last Game: W 21-18 vs Giants
Next Game
- Week 3 Opponent: @ Bengals
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on Monday, Sept. 23
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Rankings derived from a team-strength based algorithm.