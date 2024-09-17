How to Watch the Braves vs. Reds Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Sept. 17
Published 7:08 am Tuesday, September 17, 2024
Jorge Soler and the Atlanta Braves take the field on Tuesday at Great American Ball Park against Brandon Williamson, who is starting for the Cincinnati Reds. First pitch is at 6:40 p.m. ET for the first game of a three-game series.
Braves vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, September 17, 2024
- Time: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Great American Ball Park
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Braves average 1.3 home runs per game to rank seventh in baseball with 188 total home runs.
- Atlanta ranks 12th in MLB with a .408 slugging percentage.
- The Braves have the 18th-ranked batting average in the majors (.240).
- Atlanta ranks 17th in runs scored with 641 (4.3 per game).
- The Braves’ .306 on-base percentage is 19th in MLB.
- The Braves strike out nine times per game to rank 23rd in the majors.
- Atlanta’s 3.55 team ERA ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.7 K/9, the first-best in MLB.
- The Braves have the fifth-lowest WHIP in MLB (1.214).
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Braves are sending Grant Holmes (2-1) out for his fifth start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.79 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 54 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was in relief on Saturday when the right-hander tossed one scoreless inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers while allowing only one hit.
- He will try for his third straight outing without giving up an earned run.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/11/2024
|Nationals
|L 5-1
|Away
|Max Fried
|Jake Irvin
|9/13/2024
|Dodgers
|W 6-2
|Home
|Spencer Schwellenbach
|Landon Knack
|9/14/2024
|Dodgers
|W 10-1
|Home
|Chris Sale
|Jack Flaherty
|9/15/2024
|Dodgers
|L 9-2
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Walker Buehler
|9/16/2024
|Dodgers
|L 9-0
|Home
|Max Fried
|Yoshinobu Yamamoto
|9/17/2024
|Reds
|–
|Away
|Grant Holmes
|Brandon Williamson
|9/18/2024
|Reds
|–
|Away
|Spencer Schwellenbach
|Jakob Junis
|9/19/2024
|Reds
|–
|Away
|Chris Sale
|Julian Aguiar
|9/20/2024
|Marlins
|–
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Valente Bellozo
|9/21/2024
|Marlins
|–
|Away
|Max Fried
|Adam Oller
|9/22/2024
|Marlins
|–
|Away
|–
|Darren McCaughan
