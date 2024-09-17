How to Watch the Braves vs. Reds Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Sept. 17 Published 7:08 am Tuesday, September 17, 2024

Jorge Soler and the Atlanta Braves take the field on Tuesday at Great American Ball Park against Brandon Williamson, who is starting for the Cincinnati Reds. First pitch is at 6:40 p.m. ET for the first game of a three-game series.

Braves vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

Date: Tuesday, September 17, 2024

Tuesday, September 17, 2024 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park TV Channel: BSSO

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves average 1.3 home runs per game to rank seventh in baseball with 188 total home runs.

Atlanta ranks 12th in MLB with a .408 slugging percentage.

The Braves have the 18th-ranked batting average in the majors (.240).

Atlanta ranks 17th in runs scored with 641 (4.3 per game).

The Braves’ .306 on-base percentage is 19th in MLB.

The Braves strike out nine times per game to rank 23rd in the majors.

Atlanta’s 3.55 team ERA ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.

The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.7 K/9, the first-best in MLB.

The Braves have the fifth-lowest WHIP in MLB (1.214).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

The Braves are sending Grant Holmes (2-1) out for his fifth start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.79 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 54 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent appearance was in relief on Saturday when the right-hander tossed one scoreless inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers while allowing only one hit.

He will try for his third straight outing without giving up an earned run.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 9/11/2024 Nationals L 5-1 Away Max Fried Jake Irvin 9/13/2024 Dodgers W 6-2 Home Spencer Schwellenbach Landon Knack 9/14/2024 Dodgers W 10-1 Home Chris Sale Jack Flaherty 9/15/2024 Dodgers L 9-2 Home Charlie Morton Walker Buehler 9/16/2024 Dodgers L 9-0 Home Max Fried Yoshinobu Yamamoto 9/17/2024 Reds – Away Grant Holmes Brandon Williamson 9/18/2024 Reds – Away Spencer Schwellenbach Jakob Junis 9/19/2024 Reds – Away Chris Sale Julian Aguiar 9/20/2024 Marlins – Away Charlie Morton Valente Bellozo 9/21/2024 Marlins – Away Max Fried Adam Oller 9/22/2024 Marlins – Away – Darren McCaughan

