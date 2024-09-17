Braves vs. Reds: Betting Preview for Sept. 17 Published 5:25 am Tuesday, September 17, 2024

Atlanta Braves (81-69) will go head to head against the Cincinnati Reds (73-78) at Great American Ball Park on Tuesday, Sept. 17 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Currently stuck at 98 RBI, Marcell Ozuna will be looking to drive in his 100th run of the year.

The Braves (-115), according to bookmakers, are moneyline favorites in this game against the Reds (-105) The total for this matchup has been set at 9.

Braves vs. Reds Game Info

Date: Tuesday, September 17, 2024

Tuesday, September 17, 2024 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Matchup Betting Info

Moneyline Favorite: Braves -115

Braves -115 Moneyline Underdog: Reds -105

Reds -105 Over/Under: 9 runs (Over: -115, Under: -105)

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Grant Holmes makes the start for the Braves, his fifth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.79 ERA and 54 strikeouts through 54 2/3 innings pitched.

His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Saturday when the righty threw one scoreless inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers while giving up just one hit.

He is looking to make his third straight outing with no earned runs allowed.

Braves Hitting & Pitching Performance

The Braves rank seventh-best in MLB play with 188 total home runs.

Atlanta is 12th in MLB, slugging .408.

The Braves have the 18th-ranked batting average in the majors (.240).

Atlanta has the No. 17 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.3 runs per game (641 total runs).

The Braves are 19th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .306.

The Braves’ nine strikeouts per game rank 23rd in the majors.

Atlanta’s 3.55 team ERA ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.

The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.7 K/9 to lead the majors.

Braves pitchers combine for the No. 5 WHIP in the majors (1.214).

