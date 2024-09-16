Senator Turner injured Published 12:20 pm Monday, September 16, 2024

Kentucky State Senator Johnnie Turner, R-Harlan, was injured in an incident involving a riding mower on Sunday.

The news was confirmed according to a statement from Kentucky Senate President Robert Stiver (R), of Manchester.

“Sen. Johnnie Turner remains in critical but stable condition at the University of Tennessee Medical Center. I’ve been in touch with Johnnie’s family, who are with him at the hospital,” said Stivers. “The family requests prayers for a speedy recovery.”

Turner represents the 29th Senate District which includes Harlan, Bell, Floyd, Knott, and Letcher Counties. He is on the Interim Joint Committees on Judiciary, Natural Resources and Energy, Transportation, and Banking and Insurance. Turner also serves on the Budget Review Subcommittee on Transportation.

Stivers. R-Manchester, represents the 25th Senate District which includes Clay, Jackson, Knox, McCreary, Owsley, and Whitley Counties. He serves as Senate President and is co-chair of the Legislative Research Commission. Stivers is a member of the Interim Joint Committees on Judiciary and Education.