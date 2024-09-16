How to Watch the Braves vs. Dodgers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Sept. 16 Published 7:09 am Monday, September 16, 2024

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves will play on Monday at Truist Park, at 7:20 p.m. ET, with Freddie Freeman and Matt Olson among those expected to step up at the plate.

Watch MLB, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Braves vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

Date: Monday, September 16, 2024

Monday, September 16, 2024 Time: 7:20 p.m. ET

7:20 p.m. ET Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Email newsletter signup

Catch MLB action all season long on Fubo!.

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves rank sixth in Major League Baseball with 188 home runs.

Atlanta ranks 12th in the majors with a .409 team slugging percentage.

The Braves rank 17th in MLB with a .241 team batting average.

Atlanta has scored the 16th-most runs in the majors this season with 641 (4.3 per game).

The Braves have the 19th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.307).

The Braves rank 23rd with an average of 9.1 strikeouts per game.

Atlanta pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.51 ERA this year, second-best in baseball.

Atlanta averages 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, first-most in the majors.

The Braves have a combined 1.214 WHIP as a pitching staff, fifth-lowest in MLB.

Place your bets on any MLB matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Max Fried (9-9) will take to the mound for the Braves and make his 27th start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he gave up four earned runs and allowed 11 hits in six innings against the Washington Nationals.

In 26 starts this season, he’s earned a quality start in 13 of them.

Fried will look to pitch five or more innings for the eighth start in a row.

In 26 appearances this season, he has finished five without allowing an earned run.

Rep your team with officially licensed MLB gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 9/10/2024 Nationals W 12-0 Away Reynaldo López MacKenzie Gore 9/11/2024 Nationals L 5-1 Away Max Fried Jake Irvin 9/13/2024 Dodgers W 6-2 Home Spencer Schwellenbach Landon Knack 9/14/2024 Dodgers W 10-1 Home Chris Sale Jack Flaherty 9/15/2024 Dodgers L 9-2 Home Charlie Morton Walker Buehler 9/16/2024 Dodgers – Home Max Fried Yoshinobu Yamamoto 9/17/2024 Reds – Away Max Fried Brandon Williamson 9/18/2024 Reds – Away Spencer Schwellenbach Jakob Junis 9/19/2024 Reds – Away Chris Sale Julian Aguiar 9/20/2024 Marlins – Away Charlie Morton Valente Bellozo 9/21/2024 Marlins – Away Max Fried Adam Oller

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.