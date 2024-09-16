How to Watch MLB Baseball on Monday, Sept. 16: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times
Published 8:18 am Monday, September 16, 2024
In a Monday MLB schedule that includes plenty of thrilling contests, the Philadelphia Phillies versus the Milwaukee Brewers is a game to see.
Info on how to watch today’s MLB play is included for you.
How to Watch Today’s MLB Action – Sept. 16
Minnesota Twins (79-70) at Cleveland Guardians (86-64)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
- Guardians Starter: Matthew Boyd (2-1, 2.18 ERA)
- Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez (15-8, 3.88 ERA)
Washington Nationals (68-81) at New York Mets (81-68)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York
- Mets Starter: Sean Manaea (11-5, 3.35 ERA)
- Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin (10-12, 4.19 ERA)
Los Angeles Dodgers (88-61) at Atlanta Braves (81-68)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:20 PM ET
- Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
- Braves Starter: Max Fried (9-9, 3.46 ERA)
- Dodgers Starter: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (6-2, 2.77 ERA)
Philadelphia Phillies (90-59) at Milwaukee Brewers (86-63)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:40 PM ET
- Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Brewers Starter: Aaron Civale (6-8, 4.57 ERA)
- Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez (12-6, 3.05 ERA)
Detroit Tigers (77-73) at Kansas City Royals (82-68)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:40 PM ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- Royals Starter: Seth Lugo (16-8, 2.94 ERA)
- Tigers Starter: Casey Mize (2-6, 4.47 ERA)
Oakland Athletics (65-85) at Chicago Cubs (76-73)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:40 PM ET
- Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois
- Cubs Starter: Shota Imanaga (13-3, 3.03 ERA)
- Athletics Starter: Joey Estes (7-7, 4.36 ERA)
Pittsburgh Pirates (71-78) at St. Louis Cardinals (74-75)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:45 PM ET
- Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri
- Cardinals Starter: Andre Pallante (6-8, 4.13 ERA)
- Pirates Starter: Paul Skenes (10-2, 2.1 ERA)
Arizona Diamondbacks (83-66) at Colorado Rockies (57-93)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: COLR
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 8:40 PM ET
- Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado
- Rockies Starter: Antonio Senzatela (0-0, 0 ERA)
- Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson (10-6, 4.33 ERA)
Chicago White Sox (35-115) at Los Angeles Angels (60-89)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 9:38 PM ET
- Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California
- Angels Starter: Reid Detmers (4-6, 5.64 ERA)
- White Sox Starter: Jonathan Cannon (3-10, 4.56 ERA)
Houston Astros (81-68) at San Diego Padres (85-65)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 9:40 PM ET
- Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California
- Padres Starter: Yu Darvish (5-3, 3.52 ERA)
- Astros Starter: Spencer Arrighetti (7-12, 4.72 ERA)
