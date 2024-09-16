How to Watch MLB Baseball on Monday, Sept. 16: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times Published 8:18 am Monday, September 16, 2024

In a Monday MLB schedule that includes plenty of thrilling contests, the Philadelphia Phillies versus the Milwaukee Brewers is a game to see.

Wager on today’s MLB action at BetMGM.

Email newsletter signup

Info on how to watch today’s MLB play is included for you.

How to Watch Today’s MLB Action – Sept. 16

Watch MLB, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Minnesota Twins (79-70) at Cleveland Guardians (86-64)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio Guardians Starter: Matthew Boyd (2-1, 2.18 ERA)

Matthew Boyd (2-1, 2.18 ERA) Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez (15-8, 3.88 ERA)

Washington Nationals (68-81) at New York Mets (81-68)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York

Citi Field in Queens, New York Mets Starter: Sean Manaea (11-5, 3.35 ERA)

Sean Manaea (11-5, 3.35 ERA) Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin (10-12, 4.19 ERA)

Los Angeles Dodgers (88-61) at Atlanta Braves (81-68)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia Braves Starter: Max Fried (9-9, 3.46 ERA)

Max Fried (9-9, 3.46 ERA) Dodgers Starter: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (6-2, 2.77 ERA)

Philadelphia Phillies (90-59) at Milwaukee Brewers (86-63)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin Brewers Starter: Aaron Civale (6-8, 4.57 ERA)

Aaron Civale (6-8, 4.57 ERA) Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez (12-6, 3.05 ERA)

Detroit Tigers (77-73) at Kansas City Royals (82-68)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri Royals Starter: Seth Lugo (16-8, 2.94 ERA)

Seth Lugo (16-8, 2.94 ERA) Tigers Starter: Casey Mize (2-6, 4.47 ERA)

Watch MLB on Fubo and Apple TV+

Oakland Athletics (65-85) at Chicago Cubs (76-73)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois Cubs Starter: Shota Imanaga (13-3, 3.03 ERA)

Shota Imanaga (13-3, 3.03 ERA) Athletics Starter: Joey Estes (7-7, 4.36 ERA)

Pittsburgh Pirates (71-78) at St. Louis Cardinals (74-75)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri Cardinals Starter: Andre Pallante (6-8, 4.13 ERA)

Andre Pallante (6-8, 4.13 ERA) Pirates Starter: Paul Skenes (10-2, 2.1 ERA)

Arizona Diamondbacks (83-66) at Colorado Rockies (57-93)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: COLR

COLR Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado Rockies Starter: Antonio Senzatela (0-0, 0 ERA)

Antonio Senzatela (0-0, 0 ERA) Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson (10-6, 4.33 ERA)

Chicago White Sox (35-115) at Los Angeles Angels (60-89)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSW

BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California Angels Starter: Reid Detmers (4-6, 5.64 ERA)

Reid Detmers (4-6, 5.64 ERA) White Sox Starter: Jonathan Cannon (3-10, 4.56 ERA)

Houston Astros (81-68) at San Diego Padres (85-65)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: SDPA

SDPA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California

PETCO Park in San Diego, California Padres Starter: Yu Darvish (5-3, 3.52 ERA)

Yu Darvish (5-3, 3.52 ERA) Astros Starter: Spencer Arrighetti (7-12, 4.72 ERA)

Rep your team with officially licensed MLB gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.