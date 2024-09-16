Harlan council hears sewer update Published 9:38 am Monday, September 16, 2024

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The Harlan City Council heard an update on multiple projects including the upcoming construction of a sewer line during the panel’s regular meeting for September.

City of Harlan Mayor Joe Meadors first updated the council on the status of the sewer project.

“We’re waiting for the final clearance to go to construction on the sewer, especially the sewer line from the Huff Addition to the old (water treatment) plant at Lawnvale,” Meadors said.

Meadors noted the city has taken all preliminary actions to begin the project.

“I think everything is in order, and we’re getting ready to go,” Meadors said.

Meadors also informed the council of a possible land donation to the city.

“This is going to be a brief meeting, but there are a few things I want to keep you informed about,” Meadors said. “A couple of weeks ago I got a phone call from a party that wants to donate 30 acres of land to the city adjacent to our sewer plant.”

Meadors explained the land is not being utilized.

“It’s mountain land,” Meadors said. “It’s landlocked and they can’t use it. They can’t get to it. So, they’re just going to donate it to the city.”

Meadors noted there are no current plans concerning use of the land.

“I don’t know if we’ll ever be able to use it,” Meadors said. “It kind of buffers us and gives us a little bit more acreage out there.”

The process to acquire the land has begun, Meadors explained.

“We’re in the process,” Meadors said. “I think it’s already been surveyed several years ago. We’ll get that survey pulled and I’ll get the deed to (Harlan City Attorney Karen Davenport) to prepare.”

Meadors also mentioned some improvements at the Harlan City Fire Department.

“You need to go out by the south end fire station, we’ve done a little bit of work out there,” Meadors said. “We had a new HVAC unit put in out there about three weeks ago. It’s been painted, we’ve had a new windowsill put on. The exterior doors were painted. We’ve cleaned the outside and got mold and mildew off of it, it’s been painted, I think it looks really nice. I think it’s an asset to the city.”

Meadors noted new signs have been added to the fire station.

The Harlan City Police Department is also expecting new equipment.

“We’re expecting our police cars sometime later in the week,” Meadors said.

Following some further discussion, the meeting was adjourned.