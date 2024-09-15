Week 4 College Football Computer Picks & Predictions
Published 10:38 am Sunday, September 15, 2024
Our best bet on the Week 4 FBS schedule, looking at the point spreads, is Bowling Green (+23.5) — keep reading for more tips (including parlay opportunities) for both spreads and over/unders.
Get computer predictions and insights for that matchup and more in this article.
Email newsletter signup
BetMGM is one of the most trusted Sportsbooks in the nation. Start with as little as $1 and place your bets today.
College Football Computer Picks – Best Spread Bets
Watch college football this season on Fubo and ESPN+.
Pick: Bowling Green +23.5 vs. Texas A&M
- Matchup: Bowling Green Falcons at Texas A&M Aggies
- Projected Winner & Margin: Texas A&M by 2.8 points
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Sept. 21
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
Pick: UCLA +22.5 vs. LSU
- Matchup: UCLA Bruins at LSU Tigers
- Projected Winner & Margin: LSU by 6.5 points
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Sept. 21
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Charlotte +27.5 vs. Indiana
- Matchup: Charlotte 49ers at Indiana Hoosiers
- Projected Winner & Margin: Indiana by 11.7 points
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Sept. 21
- TV Channel: BTN
Pick: South Florida +17.5 vs. Miami (FL)
- Matchup: Miami (FL) Hurricanes at South Florida Bulls
- Projected Winner & Margin: Miami (FL) by 1.8 points
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Sept. 21
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Ohio +18.5 vs. Kentucky
- Matchup: Ohio Bobcats at Kentucky Wildcats
- Projected Winner & Margin: Kentucky by 3.2 points
- Time: 12:45 PM ET
- Date: Sept. 21
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Use these spread picks at BetMGM today!
College Football Computer Picks – Best Total Bets
Under 54 – Baylor vs. Colorado
- Matchup: Baylor Bears at Colorado Buffaloes
- Projected Total: 36 points
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: Sept. 21
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Under 55.5 – San Jose State vs. Washington State
- Matchup: San Jose State Spartans at Washington State Cougars
- Projected Total: 40.3 points
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Date: Sept. 20
- TV Channel: The CW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Over 55.5 – Wyoming vs. North Texas
- Matchup: Wyoming Cowboys at North Texas Mean Green
- Projected Total: 70 points
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Sept. 21
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Under 45 – Buffalo vs. Northern Illinois
- Matchup: Buffalo Bulls at Northern Illinois Huskies
- Projected Total: 33.8 points
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Sept. 21
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Under 52.5 – East Carolina vs. Liberty
- Matchup: East Carolina Pirates at Liberty Flames
- Projected Total: 41.5 points
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Date: Sept. 21
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Take advantage of our picks and place your bet at BetMGM today!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.