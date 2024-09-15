SEC Football Power Rankings for Week 4
Published 2:18 pm Sunday, September 15, 2024
Who is the team to beat at the top of the SEC going into Week 4 of the college football season? Our power rankings below fill you in on what you need to know about each team ahead of this week’s action.
Watch college football all season long on Fubo, ESPN+ and Paramount+.
SEC Power Rankings
Email newsletter signup
Projected records reflect games against only FBS opponents.
No. 1: Missouri
- Current Record: 3-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 10-1
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 21st
- Last Game Result: W 27-21 vs Boston College
Next Game
- Week 4 Opponent: Vanderbilt
- Game Time: 4:15 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 21
- TV Channel: SEC Network
No. 2: Alabama
- Current Record: 3-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 10-1
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 80th
- Last Game Result: W 42-10 vs Wisconsin
Next Game
- Week 4 Opponent: BYE
No. 3: Oklahoma
- Current Record: 3-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 10-1
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 42nd
- Last Game Result: W 34-19 vs Tulane
Stop missing games and start streaming college football right now on ESPN+.
Next Game
- Week 4 Opponent: Tennessee
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 21
- TV Channel: ABC (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 4: Georgia
- Current Record: 3-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 9-2
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 98th
- Last Game Result: W 13-12 vs Kentucky
Next Game
- Week 4 Opponent: BYE
No. 5: Tennessee
- Current Record: 3-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 8-3
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 123rd
- Last Game Result: W 71-0 vs Kent State
Next Game
- Week 4 Opponent: @ Oklahoma
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 21
- TV Channel: ABC (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 6: LSU
- Current Record: 2-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 8-3
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 43rd
- Last Game Result: W 36-33 vs South Carolina
Make smart decisions. Use those stats when making your college football picks and place your bet on BetMGM.
Next Game
- Week 4 Opponent: UCLA
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 21
- TV Channel: ABC
No. 7: Texas
- Current Record: 3-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 11-1
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 127th
- Last Game Result: W 56-7 vs UTSA
Next Game
- Week 4 Opponent: Louisiana-Monroe
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 21
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
No. 8: Ole Miss
- Current Record: 3-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 8-3
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 128th
- Last Game Result: W 40-6 vs Wake Forest
Next Game
- Week 4 Opponent: Georgia Southern
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 21
- TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 9: Arkansas
- Current Record: 2-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 4-7
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 48th
- Last Game Result: W 37-27 vs UAB
Next Game
- Week 4 Opponent: @ Auburn
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 21
- TV Channel: ESPN
No. 10: Texas A&M
- Current Record: 2-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 4-7
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 83rd
- Last Game Result: W 33-20 vs Florida
Next Game
- Week 4 Opponent: Bowling Green
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 21
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
No. 11: South Carolina
- Current Record: 2-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 5-6
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 97th
- Last Game Result: L 36-33 vs LSU
Make smart decisions. Use those stats when making your college football picks and place your bet on BetMGM.
Next Game
- Week 4 Opponent: Akron
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 21
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 12: Auburn
- Current Record: 2-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 5-6
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 105th
- Last Game Result: W 45-19 vs New Mexico
Next Game
- Week 4 Opponent: Arkansas
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 21
- TV Channel: ESPN
No. 13: Kentucky
- Current Record: 1-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 4-7
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 94th
- Last Game Result: L 13-12 vs Georgia
Next Game
- Week 4 Opponent: Ohio
- Game Time: 12:45 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 21
- TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 14: Florida
- Current Record: 1-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 1-10
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 61st
- Last Game Result: L 33-20 vs Texas A&M
Next Game
- Week 4 Opponent: @ Mississippi State
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 21
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 15: Mississippi State
- Current Record: 1-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 2-9
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 51st
- Last Game Result: L 41-17 vs Toledo
Next Game
- Week 4 Opponent: Florida
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 21
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 16: Vanderbilt
- Current Record: 2-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 2-9
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 88th
- Last Game Result: L 36-32 vs Georgia State
Next Game
- Week 4 Opponent: @ Missouri
- Game Time: 4:15 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 21
- TV Channel: SEC Network
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.