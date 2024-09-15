SEC Football Power Rankings for Week 4

Published 2:18 pm Sunday, September 15, 2024

By Data Skrive

Who is the team to beat at the top of the SEC going into Week 4 of the college football season? Our power rankings below fill you in on what you need to know about each team ahead of this week’s action.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo, ESPN+ and Paramount+.

SEC Power Rankings

Email newsletter signup

Projected records reflect games against only FBS opponents.

No. 1: Missouri

  • Current Record: 3-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 10-1
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 21st
  • Last Game Result: W 27-21 vs Boston College

Next Game

  • Week 4 Opponent: Vanderbilt
  • Game Time: 4:15 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 21
  • TV Channel: SEC Network

No. 2: Alabama

  • Current Record: 3-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 10-1
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 80th
  • Last Game Result: W 42-10 vs Wisconsin

Next Game

  • Week 4 Opponent: BYE

No. 3: Oklahoma

  • Current Record: 3-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 10-1
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 42nd
  • Last Game Result: W 34-19 vs Tulane

Stop missing games and start streaming college football right now on ESPN+.

Next Game

  • Week 4 Opponent: Tennessee
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 21
  • TV Channel: ABC (Watch on FuboRegional restrictions may apply)

No. 4: Georgia

  • Current Record: 3-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 9-2
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 98th
  • Last Game Result: W 13-12 vs Kentucky

Next Game

  • Week 4 Opponent: BYE

No. 5: Tennessee

  • Current Record: 3-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 8-3
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 123rd
  • Last Game Result: W 71-0 vs Kent State

Next Game

  • Week 4 Opponent: @ Oklahoma
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 21
  • TV Channel: ABC (Watch on FuboRegional restrictions may apply)

No. 6: LSU

  • Current Record: 2-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 8-3
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 43rd
  • Last Game Result: W 36-33 vs South Carolina

Make smart decisions. Use those stats when making your college football picks and place your bet on BetMGM.

Next Game

  • Week 4 Opponent: UCLA
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 21
  • TV Channel: ABC

No. 7: Texas

  • Current Record: 3-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 11-1
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 127th
  • Last Game Result: W 56-7 vs UTSA

Next Game

  • Week 4 Opponent: Louisiana-Monroe
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 21
  • TV Channel: SEC Network+

No. 8: Ole Miss

  • Current Record: 3-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 8-3
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 128th
  • Last Game Result: W 40-6 vs Wake Forest

Next Game

  • Week 4 Opponent: Georgia Southern
  • Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 21
  • TV Channel: SECN (Watch on FuboRegional restrictions may apply)

No. 9: Arkansas

  • Current Record: 2-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 4-7
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 48th
  • Last Game Result: W 37-27 vs UAB

Next Game

  • Week 4 Opponent: @ Auburn
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 21
  • TV Channel: ESPN

No. 10: Texas A&M

  • Current Record: 2-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 4-7
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 83rd
  • Last Game Result: W 33-20 vs Florida

Next Game

  • Week 4 Opponent: Bowling Green
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 21
  • TV Channel: SEC Network+

No. 11: South Carolina

  • Current Record: 2-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 5-6
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 97th
  • Last Game Result: L 36-33 vs LSU

Make smart decisions. Use those stats when making your college football picks and place your bet on BetMGM.

Next Game

  • Week 4 Opponent: Akron
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 21
  • TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on FuboRegional restrictions may apply)

No. 12: Auburn

  • Current Record: 2-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 5-6
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 105th
  • Last Game Result: W 45-19 vs New Mexico

Next Game

  • Week 4 Opponent: Arkansas
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 21
  • TV Channel: ESPN

No. 13: Kentucky

  • Current Record: 1-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 4-7
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 94th
  • Last Game Result: L 13-12 vs Georgia

Next Game

  • Week 4 Opponent: Ohio
  • Game Time: 12:45 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 21
  • TV Channel: SECN (Watch on FuboRegional restrictions may apply)

No. 14: Florida

  • Current Record: 1-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 1-10
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 61st
  • Last Game Result: L 33-20 vs Texas A&M

Next Game

  • Week 4 Opponent: @ Mississippi State
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 21
  • TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on FuboRegional restrictions may apply)

No. 15: Mississippi State

  • Current Record: 1-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 2-9
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 51st
  • Last Game Result: L 41-17 vs Toledo

Next Game

  • Week 4 Opponent: Florida
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 21
  • TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on FuboRegional restrictions may apply)

No. 16: Vanderbilt

  • Current Record: 2-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 2-9
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 88th
  • Last Game Result: L 36-32 vs Georgia State

Next Game

  • Week 4 Opponent: @ Missouri
  • Game Time: 4:15 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 21
  • TV Channel: SEC Network

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

More Power Rankings

SEC Football Power Rankings for Week 3

SEC Football Power Rankings for Week 2

SEC Football Power Rankings for Week 1

SWAC Football Power Rankings for Week 0

Print Article

SportsPlus