How to Watch the Braves vs. Dodgers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Sept. 15 Published 7:08 am Sunday, September 15, 2024

Marcell Ozuna and the Atlanta Braves will look to get to Walker Buehler when he starts for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday at 7:10 p.m. ET.

Braves vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

Date: Sunday, September 15, 2024

Sunday, September 15, 2024 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves are fifth-best in MLB action with 188 total home runs.

Atlanta’s .410 slugging percentage ranks 12th in MLB.

The Braves are 17th in MLB with a .241 batting average.

Atlanta is the 16th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.3 runs per game (639 total).

The Braves rank 19th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .307.

The Braves strike out 9.1 times per game to rank 23rd in baseball.

Atlanta has the top team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.48).

Atlanta’s pitching staff is No. 1 in the majors with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.

Pitchers for the Braves combine for the No. 5-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.210).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

The Braves are sending Charlie Morton (8-8) out for his 28th start of the season. He is 8-8 with a 4.11 ERA and 155 strikeouts in 149 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty’s last time out was on Monday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he tossed 6 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.

Morton has registered 11 quality starts this season.

Morton is seeking his seventh straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.5 frames per appearance on the hill.

In six of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 9/9/2024 Reds L 1-0 Home Charlie Morton Nick Martínez 9/10/2024 Nationals W 12-0 Away Reynaldo López MacKenzie Gore 9/11/2024 Nationals L 5-1 Away Max Fried Jake Irvin 9/13/2024 Dodgers W 6-2 Home Spencer Schwellenbach Landon Knack 9/14/2024 Dodgers W 10-1 Home Chris Sale Jack Flaherty 9/15/2024 Dodgers – Home Charlie Morton Walker Buehler 9/16/2024 Dodgers – Home Max Fried Yoshinobu Yamamoto 9/17/2024 Reds – Away Max Fried Brandon Williamson 9/18/2024 Reds – Away Spencer Schwellenbach Jakob Junis 9/19/2024 Reds – Away Chris Sale Julian Aguiar 9/20/2024 Marlins – Away Charlie Morton Valente Bellozo

