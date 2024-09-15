How to Watch MLB Baseball on Sunday, Sept. 15: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times
The Milwaukee Brewers and the Arizona Diamondbacks take the field for one of many compelling matchups on the MLB slate today.
If you’re looking for how to watch today’s MLB action, we’ve got you covered. Check out the links below.
How to Watch Today’s MLB Action – Sept. 15
Baltimore Orioles (84-65) at Detroit Tigers (76-73)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 12:10 PM ET
- Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan
- Tigers Starter: Keider Montero (5-6, 4.88 ERA)
- Orioles Starter: Cade Povich (2-8, 5.91 ERA)
Cincinnati Reds (73-77) at Minnesota Twins (78-70)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: Roku
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 1:05 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Twins Starter: David Festa (2-6, 5.08 ERA)
- Reds Starter: Rhett Lowder (1-1, 0.59 ERA)
Kansas City Royals (82-67) at Pittsburgh Pirates (70-78)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 1:35 PM ET
- Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Pirates Starter: Jared Jones (6-7, 3.82 ERA)
- Royals Starter: Brady Singer (9-10, 3.42 ERA)
New York Mets (81-67) at Philadelphia Phillies (89-59)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: WPIX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 1:35 PM ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez (10-9, 3.33 ERA)
- Mets Starter: David Peterson (9-2, 2.98 ERA)
Miami Marlins (55-94) at Washington Nationals (67-81)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 1:35 PM ET
- Where: Nationals Park in Washington, District of Columbia
- Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore (8-12, 4.34 ERA)
- Marlins Starter: Adam Oller (1-3, 5.4 ERA)
Boston Red Sox (75-74) at New York Yankees (86-63)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: YES
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 1:35 PM ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York
- Yankees Starter: Carlos Rodón (14-9, 4.15 ERA)
- Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford (8-14, 4.09 ERA)
St. Louis Cardinals (74-74) at Toronto Blue Jays (71-78)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: SNET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 1:37 PM ET
- Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario
- Blue Jays Starter: Yariel Rodriguez (1-6, 4.42 ERA)
- Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas (8-11, 5.55 ERA)
Tampa Bay Rays (73-76) at Cleveland Guardians (85-64)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 1:40 PM ET
- Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
- Guardians Starter: Ben Lively (11-9, 4.01 ERA)
- Rays Starter: Taj Bradley (6-10, 4.4 ERA)
Oakland Athletics (65-84) at Chicago White Sox (34-115)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 2:10 PM ET
- Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois
- White Sox Starter: Sean Burke (0-0, 0 ERA)
- Athletics Starter: JP Sears (11-10, 4.18 ERA)
Chicago Cubs (75-73) at Colorado Rockies (57-92)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: COLR
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 3:10 PM ET
- Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado
- Rockies Starter: Cal Quantrill (8-9, 4.63 ERA)
- Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks (3-11, 6.51 ERA)
San Diego Padres (84-65) at San Francisco Giants (72-77)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 4:05 PM ET
- Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California
- Giants Starter: Landen Roupp (0-1, 3.44 ERA)
- Padres Starter: Martín Pérez (4-5, 4.46 ERA)
Houston Astros (80-68) at Los Angeles Angels (60-88)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 4:07 PM ET
- Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California
- Angels Starter: Caden Dana (1-1, 9 ERA)
- Astros Starter: Ronel Blanco (10-6, 2.99 ERA)
Milwaukee Brewers (86-62) at Arizona Diamondbacks (82-66)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: ARID
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 4:10 PM ET
- Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen (12-6, 3.55 ERA)
- Brewers Starter: D.L. Hall (1-1, 4.01 ERA)
Texas Rangers (71-78) at Seattle Mariners (76-73)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 4:10 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington
- Mariners Starter: George Kirby (11-11, 3.77 ERA)
- Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney (5-13, 3.84 ERA)
Los Angeles Dodgers (87-61) at Atlanta Braves (81-67)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
- Braves Starter: Charlie Morton (8-8, 4.11 ERA)
- Dodgers Starter: Walker Buehler (1-5, 5.95 ERA)
