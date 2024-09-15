How to live stream NFL RedZone Week 2 with a free Fubo trial

Published 1:47 am Sunday, September 15, 2024

By Data Skrive

Football fans, want to watch all of the NFL action this week? Forget flipping back and forth between channels and tune into NFL RedZone, where you can see every touchdown from every game on Sunday afternoon, plus live coverage and highlights of the key drives and top plays. Keep reading to find all of the matchups you can expect to see during today’s coverage.

Watch Today’s Matchups on NFL RedZone

Regional restrictions may apply for streaming local games. Watch NFL RedZone to catch touchdowns and big plays from every game in and out of market.

Matchup Time TV/Stream Odds
New Orleans Saints at Dallas Cowboys 1:00 PM ET FOX | Fubo Favorite: Cowboys (-6)
Total: 46.5		 Bet on this game at BetMGM
San Francisco 49ers at Minnesota Vikings 1:00 PM ET CBS | Paramount+, Fubo Favorite: 49ers (-4.5)
Total: 46.5		 Bet on this game at BetMGM
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Detroit Lions 1:00 PM ET FOX | Fubo Favorite: Lions (-7.5)
Total: 51.5		 Bet on this game at BetMGM
Seattle Seahawks at New England Patriots 1:00 PM ET FOX | Fubo Favorite: Seahawks (-3)
Total: 38.5		 Bet on this game at BetMGM
Indianapolis Colts at Green Bay Packers 1:00 PM ET FOX | Fubo Favorite: Colts (-2.5)
Total: 40.5		 Bet on this game at BetMGM
New York Giants at Washington Commanders 1:00 PM ET FOX | Fubo Favorite: Commanders (-1.5)
Total: 43.5		 Bet on this game at BetMGM
Cleveland Browns at Jacksonville Jaguars 1:00 PM ET CBS | Paramount+, Fubo Favorite: Jaguars (-3)
Total: 41.5		 Bet on this game at BetMGM
Los Angeles Chargers at Carolina Panthers 1:00 PM ET CBS | Paramount+, Fubo Favorite: Chargers (-5.5)
Total: 39		 Bet on this game at BetMGM
Las Vegas Raiders at Baltimore Ravens 1:00 PM ET CBS | Paramount+, Fubo Favorite: Ravens (-8.5)
Total: 41.5		 Bet on this game at BetMGM
New York Jets at Tennessee Titans 1:00 PM ET CBS | Paramount+, Fubo Favorite: Jets (-3.5)
Total: 41		 Bet on this game at BetMGM
Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals 4:05 PM ET FOX | Fubo Favorite: Cardinals (-1)
Total: 48		 Bet on this game at BetMGM
Pittsburgh Steelers at Denver Broncos 4:25 PM ET CBS | Paramount+, Fubo Favorite: Steelers (-2.5)
Total: 36.5		 Bet on this game at BetMGM
Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs 4:25 PM ET CBS | Paramount+, Fubo Favorite: Chiefs (-6)
Total: 48		 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

