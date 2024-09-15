Braves vs. Dodgers: Betting Preview for Sept. 15 Published 5:32 am Sunday, September 15, 2024

When the Atlanta Braves (81-67) square off against the Los Angeles Dodgers (87-61) at Truist Park on Sunday, Sept. 15 at 7:10 p.m. ET, Marcell Ozuna will be seeking his 100th RBI of the season (he currently has 98).

The Braves (-115), according to sportsbooks, are moneyline favorites in this contest against the Dodgers (-105) Oddsmakers have listed the over/under for this matchup at 9 runs.

Email newsletter signup

Place your bets on any MLB matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Braves vs. Dodgers Game Info

Date: Sunday, September 15, 2024

Sunday, September 15, 2024 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch MLB, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Matchup Betting Info

Moneyline Favorite: Braves -115

Braves -115 Moneyline Underdog: Dodgers -105

Dodgers -105 Over/Under: 9 runs (Over: +100, Under: -120)

Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Charlie Morton makes the start for the Braves, his 28th of the season. He is 8-8 with a 4.11 ERA and 155 strikeouts through 149 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Monday against the Cincinnati Reds, the righty went 6 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering six hits.

Morton heads into the game with 11 quality starts under his belt this year.

Morton will try to build on a seven-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he’s averaging 5.5 frames per appearance).

In six of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.

Rep your team with officially licensed MLB gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Braves Hitting & Pitching Performance

The Braves rank fifth in baseball with 188 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.

Atlanta ranks 12th in baseball, slugging .410.

The Braves have the 17th-ranked batting average in the majors (.241).

Atlanta ranks 16th in runs scored with 639 (4.3 per game).

The Braves rank 19th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .307.

The Braves strike out 9.1 times per game to rank 23rd in MLB.

Atlanta has the top team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.48).

The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.7 K/9, the first-best in the majors.

Braves pitchers combine for the No. 5 WHIP in the majors (1.210).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.