WNBA Betting Picks: Sunday, Sept. 15 Published 9:38 pm Saturday, September 14, 2024

Planning to make some bets on today’s WNBA action? You’re in luck. We have computer predictions for every game — spread and total picks included — plus info about each contest.

WNBA Picks Today – Sept. 15

Minnesota Lynx at New York Liberty

Odds & Predictions

Spread Pick: Liberty (-3.5)

Liberty (-3.5) Total Pick: Over (159.5)

Over (159.5) Prediction: Liberty 83, Lynx 78

How to Watch

Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: WWOR, BSNX, and Liberty Live

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Atlanta Dream at Washington Mystics

Odds & Predictions

Spread Pick: Mystics (-1.5)

Mystics (-1.5) Total Pick: Over (153.5)

Over (153.5) Prediction: Mystics 82, Dream 77

How to Watch

Location: Washington, District of Columbia

Washington, District of Columbia Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: Peachtree TV and MNMT

Dallas Wings at Indiana Fever

Odds & Predictions

Spread Pick: Fever (-8.5)

Fever (-8.5) Total Pick: Under (185.5)

Under (185.5) Prediction: Fever 91, Wings 82

How to Watch

Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: MeTV Indianapolis, BSSWX, and NBA TV

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Connecticut Sun at Las Vegas Aces

Odds & Predictions

Spread Pick: Sun (+4.5)

Sun (+4.5) Total Pick: Over (159.5)

Over (159.5) Prediction: Aces 81, Sun 80

How to Watch

Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS Sports Network, Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network, and NBCS-BOS

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Phoenix Mercury at Chicago Sky

Odds & Predictions

Spread Pick: Mercury (+1.5)

Mercury (+1.5) Total Pick: Over (157.5)

Over (157.5) Prediction: Sky 82, Mercury 81

How to Watch

Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: AZFamily and Mercury Live

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Los Angeles Sparks at Seattle Storm

Odds & Predictions

Spread Pick: Storm (-11.5)

Storm (-11.5) Total Pick: Over (161.5)

Over (161.5) Prediction: Storm 90, Sparks 73

How to Watch

Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: FOX13+, SportsNet LA, and Amazon Prime Video

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Live Stream: Watch this game on Prime Video (Regional restrictions may apply)

