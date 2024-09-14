WNBA Betting Picks: Sunday, Sept. 15
Published 9:38 pm Saturday, September 14, 2024
Planning to make some bets on today’s WNBA action? You’re in luck. We have computer predictions for every game — spread and total picks included — plus info about each contest.
WNBA Picks Today – Sept. 15
Minnesota Lynx at New York Liberty
Odds & Predictions
- Spread Pick: Liberty (-3.5)
- Total Pick: Over (159.5)
- Prediction: Liberty 83, Lynx 78
How to Watch
- Location: Brooklyn, New York
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: WWOR, BSNX, and Liberty Live
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Atlanta Dream at Washington Mystics
Odds & Predictions
- Spread Pick: Mystics (-1.5)
- Total Pick: Over (153.5)
- Prediction: Mystics 82, Dream 77
How to Watch
- Location: Washington, District of Columbia
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Peachtree TV and MNMT
Dallas Wings at Indiana Fever
Odds & Predictions
- Spread Pick: Fever (-8.5)
- Total Pick: Under (185.5)
- Prediction: Fever 91, Wings 82
How to Watch
- Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MeTV Indianapolis, BSSWX, and NBA TV
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Connecticut Sun at Las Vegas Aces
Odds & Predictions
- Spread Pick: Sun (+4.5)
- Total Pick: Over (159.5)
- Prediction: Aces 81, Sun 80
How to Watch
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network, Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network, and NBCS-BOS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Phoenix Mercury at Chicago Sky
Odds & Predictions
- Spread Pick: Mercury (+1.5)
- Total Pick: Over (157.5)
- Prediction: Sky 82, Mercury 81
How to Watch
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: AZFamily and Mercury Live
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Los Angeles Sparks at Seattle Storm
Odds & Predictions
- Spread Pick: Storm (-11.5)
- Total Pick: Over (161.5)
- Prediction: Storm 90, Sparks 73
How to Watch
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX13+, SportsNet LA, and Amazon Prime Video
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Prime Video (Regional restrictions may apply)
