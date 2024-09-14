Will Tyler Boyd Score a Touchdown Against the Jets in Week 2? Published 3:00 pm Saturday, September 14, 2024

When Tyler Boyd suits up for the Tennessee Titans in their Week 2 matchup against the New York Jets (on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), will he get into the end zone? Prior to making any bets, let’s take a closer peek at his anytime TD player prop in the article below.

Will Tyler Boyd score a touchdown against the Jets?

Odds to score a TD this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a TD)

Boyd put up 39.2 yards receiving on 5.8 targets per game last season, scoring two TDs.

Boyd had a touchdown catch twice last year out of 17 games played. However, he did not have multiple TD receptions in either of those contests.

Tyler Boyd Game Log (2023)

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Browns 3 2 10 0 Week 2 @Ravens 8 6 52 0 Week 3 @Rams 9 5 39 0 Week 4 @Titans 7 4 26 0 Week 5 @Cardinals 7 6 39 0 Week 6 @Seahawks 7 7 38 1 Week 8 @49ers 3 3 40 1 Week 9 @Bills 5 3 56 0 Week 10 @Texans 12 8 117 0 Week 11 @Ravens 6 3 22 0 Week 12 @Steelers 5 3 23 0 Week 13 @Jaguars 7 5 37 0 Week 14 @Colts 3 2 23 0 Week 15 @Vikings 5 2 53 0 Week 16 @Steelers 7 5 59 0 Week 17 @Chiefs 2 2 29 0 Week 18 @Browns 2 1 4 0

